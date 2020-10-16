Coronavirus rate in Norwich dips slightly, new figures show

Norwich’s coronavirus infection rate has taken a slip dip according to new figures, despite recording more than 120 new cases in the last seven days.

Public Health England said in the seven days to October 12, 124 coronavirus cases were reported in the city, putting the infection rate at 88.2, compared to 56.2 for the previous seven days to October 5.

The infection rate in Norwich for the seven days to October 11 showed the number of Covid cases in Norwich at 91.1 per 100,000 people but health experts have pleaded for everyone to work together to stop rates increasing further.

On Saturday, Covid support officers will to take to the streets

Dr Louise Smith, director of public health for Norfolk, said: “We are concerned that there is a trend of rising cases in the Norwich area and we need to work together to bring these rates back down.

“The rate of infection is still below the national average and we want to keep it that way.

“At the moment we are seeing the number of cases grow each day, particularly among young adults, and we know that the virus can spread quickly from young people to the wider community and to those who are more vulnerable.

“Now is the time to act together to protect ourselves, protect others and protect Norwich.”

Figures for individual areas of Norwich up to October 11, showed the rate of infection had doubled in a week - however some neighbourhoods in the city did not recorded a single case in that period.

Across the region, there were 55 new cases in Breckland, 44 in Broadland, 54 in Great Yarmouth, 65 in King’s Lynn, 37 in north Norfolk and 55 in south Norfolk in the seven days to October 12.

Great Yarmouth is the only area that has seen a fall in cases and its infection rate after a sharp rise in recent weeks.

In the latest figures the rate has fallen to 54.4 cases per 100,000 people, down from 83.6 in the seven days to October 5.

In the seven days to October 12 the infection rate went up in Breckland up from 35 to 39.3, from 28.3 to 33.6 Broadland and in King’s Lynn and west Norfolk up the rate rose from 35.7 to 42.9 per 100,000 people.

North Norfolk has now risen to an infection rate over 30 with 35.3 and in South Norfolk the number of Covid cases increased from 34.1 to 39 per 100,000 people.

East Suffolk and Mid Suffolk also saw an increase with their infection rates rising from 36.1 and 30.8 in the seven days to October 5 to 42.1 and 47.2 respectively.