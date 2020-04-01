Search

Advanced search

Coronavirus: Hardship fund will see some city council tax bills slashed to zero

PUBLISHED: 09:58 01 April 2020 | UPDATED: 09:59 01 April 2020

Norwich City Council Labour leader Alan Waters Picture: Ian Burt

Norwich City Council Labour leader Alan Waters Picture: Ian Burt

Archant 2018

Some of the most vulnerable households in the city area will see their councils tax bills slashed to zero thanks to a new ‘hardship fund’, City Hall has revealed.

Amid the coronavirus outbreak the government last month confirmed that a £500m hardship fund had been created to help support vulnerable people through these difficult times.

And Norwich City Council has now confirmed that it will use its allocation from this fund to make sure those in most desperate need will not have to pay a penny towards their council tax bills while lockdown measures continue.

In a video explaining how the fund will work, council leader Alan Waters said the scheme would help further support those already receiving support with their bills.

He said: “If you do not receive any council tax relief it is important that if your circumstances haven’t changed that you continue to pay what you should and maintain your payment plans detailed on your bill.

“For people that do receive help with their council tax bills - both working and pension age - we will use the hardship fund to reduce your council tax bill to zero so you will not have anything to pay for as long as you remain allegeable for council tax reduction until the financial year 20/21.

“Any payments we have received in April will be refunded if applicable and we will re-issue bills, but please bear with us as this may take a few weeks to sort out.”

Mr Waters added that the council had also suspended legal enforcement to cover any council tax debts.

He added: “If you are struggling to pay your council tax there is support available and the council can help you if you have been affected.

“This is a difficult time for all of us so please do keep up to date with what is happening and finally, stay safe and stay well.”

The £500m fund was announced in March’s budget and last month, Trevor Holden, managing director of Broadland and South Norfolk Council also penned a letter urging vulnerable people to make use of it.

Topic Tags:

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad. Coronavirus is one of the greatest challenges our community has ever faced, but if we all play our part we will defeat it. We're here to serve as your advocate and trusted source of local information.

In these testing times, your support is more important than ever. Thank you.

Most Read

‘Everyone is growing stuff’: Garden centre bosses see bumper crop of DIY gardeners

Ben Youngs at North Walsham Garden Centre. Pic: Archant

Supermodel Claudia Schiffer wins first round in council battle over neighbour’s home

Claudia Schiffer and husband Matthew Vaughn. Pic: Myung Jung Kim/PA/Archant library

Norwich couple stuck on remote Philippines island due to coronavirus pandemic

Lewis Smith and Emma Howard are stuck in the Philippines resort of El Nido due to flights being cancelled Picture: Emma Howard

Eight fire crews tackle Norwich blaze

The fire tore through Eaton Vale Scout and Guide Activity Centre. Picture: Submitted

Seven more confirmed coronavirus deaths in Norfolk

Three more patients who had tested positive for coronavirus died at the Queen Elizabeth Hospital in King's Lynn. Picture: Ian Burt

Most Read

Major incident on waterfront

Police, firefighters, ambulances and coastguard are dealing with an incident in King's Lynn. Picture: Chris Bishop

Norfolk coronavirus deaths rise to 11

Two more patients who had tested positive for coronavirus have died at the Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital. Picture: Nick Butcher

Q&A: How you will be paid by government and where to find other financial support

Chancellor Rishi Sunak speaking at a media briefing in Downing Street, London, where he announced a £330bn package to help businesses during the coronavirus crisis. Picture: Matt Dunham/PA Wire

Value retailer selling essential items closes all stores ‘with heavy heart’

QD store in Lowestoft Picture: QD GROUP

Teenager taken to hospital following serious collision

Teenager taken to hospital following serious collision. Picture: Chris Bishop

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Norwich couple stuck on remote Philippines island due to coronavirus pandemic

Lewis Smith and Emma Howard are stuck in the Philippines resort of El Nido due to flights being cancelled Picture: Emma Howard

Can I take my dog on two walks a day? Coronavirus pet questions answered

Many owners have been left wondering how they can walk their dog properly during the coronavirus lockdown Credit: Getty Images/iStockphoto

Coronavirus blamed for permanent closure of Norfolk’s only Taco Bell restaurant

The opening of the new Taco Bell in Regent Road, Great Yarmouth.

Supermodel Claudia Schiffer wins first round in council battle over neighbour’s home

Claudia Schiffer and husband Matthew Vaughn. Pic: Myung Jung Kim/PA/Archant library

Pub donates thousands of pounds worth of stock to homeless

All of The Duck Inn's stock has been given to The Purfleet Trust in King’s Lynn. Picture: Andrew Waddison - @AWPRCO
Drive 24