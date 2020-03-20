Video

Train services cut due to coronavirus

Jamie Burles, Managing Director of Greater Anglia. Picture: Victoria Pertusa Archant

Fewer trains will run across the region from Monday because of the coronavirus outbreak.

Most routes will see hourly services, similar to Sundays, from Monday, March 23, but with extra trains put on at the start and end of the working day for commuters.

Jamie Burles, Greater Anglia’s managing director, said: “This reduced timetable reflects the mix of factors affecting train travel in these challenging times.

“We need to continue to provide a reliable service for those who are working and still need to travel.

“At the same time, we need to run a timetable where the service can still be provided consistently, as some of our staff may need to self-isolate.

“It also reflects the significant reduction in the numbers of passengers travelling.”

Routes switching to hourly services include: Norwich to London, Norwich to Cambridge – trains will not run through to Stansted Airport, so passengers can change at Ely or Cambridge for onward connections - Norwich to Sheringham, Norwich to Great Yarmouth and Norwich to Lowestoft.

Mr Burles added: “We will keep the timetable under review to ensure that it is appropriate for the emerging situation.

“Our first priority will continue to be to do everything we can to protect the safety and wellbeing of our customers, our employees and the communities we serve.

“At this challenging time, I’d like to thank everyone in the Greater Anglia team who is working so hard to keep the railway, a vital public service, running for the region and the country.”

Other measures Greater Anglia has taken include stepping up cleaning of trains and stations, especially high contact areas such as grab rails, door buttons and handles and ticket gates and topping up soap, water and toilet roll in toilets more frequently.

The rail firm has also made changes to its refund policy, so customers can change advance tickets and get free refunds of walk-up tickets.

New timetables will be published on Greater Anglia’s website on Friday, March 20.

The region’s bus firms have also scaled back their services in light of reduced demand because of the virus.

Sanders Coaches will no longer run buses on Sundays until further notice, and reduced services will run Monday to Saturday.