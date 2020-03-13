Search

Advanced search

Coronavirus: Norfolk MP ordered to self-isolate

PUBLISHED: 18:43 13 March 2020 | UPDATED: 18:58 13 March 2020

Chloe Smith, Conservative MP for Norwich North, has been ordered to self-isolate by Public Health England - although she has no symptoms. Picture: Neil Didsbury

Chloe Smith, Conservative MP for Norwich North, has been ordered to self-isolate by Public Health England - although she has no symptoms. Picture: Neil Didsbury

Archant

A Norfolk MP has been told to self-isolate after sitting near a colleague who tested positive for coronavirus.

Chloe Smith, MP for Norwich North, was told by Public Health England to self-isolate after sitting in Parliament near health minister Nadine Dorries, who announced she was diagnosed with the virus on Wednesday.

In a post on Twitter, Ms Smith said she felt well and had no symptoms but was following government advice.

The post said: 'I know that covid-19 is worrying for many people. I feel that myself, professionally and personally.

'My colleague Nadine Dorries MP was confirmed as having the virus. Having sat near her in Parliament, I was contacted by Public Health England and asked to self-isolate.

'I feel well and have no symptoms myself, but of course I followed this advice as soon as I was contacted, and am working from home for the correct period of days.

'I want to reassure my constituents that the simple, sensible thing to do is to follow public health advice at [NHS website].'

Most Read

Coronavirus: Largest single-day rise in cases, but still none in Norfolk

A picture taken from a coronavirus pod in the Norfolk region. Picture: Chris Bishop

Coronavirus: UEA students go into self-isolation

UEA campus in Norwich. Picture: Denise Bradley

Loganair reduces flights from Norwich Airport due to coronavirus

Loganair announced today it would be scrapping 10% of its planned flights in April and May. Pic; Archant

West Norfolk coronavirus: GP cancels appointments while nearby town is deserted

Watlington Medical Centre, which has stopped booking appointments as it prepares for coronavirus Picture: Google

Coronavirus: GP practice closes surgery and follows up appointments by phone

Long Stratton Medical Partnership surgery on Swan Lane. The practice has introduced measures to protect patients from coronavirus. Picture: Google

Most Read

First coronavirus case in Suffolk confirmed

An NHS poster warning people about coronavirus Picture: Tim Goode/PA Wire

East of England reaches 32 cases as UK sees largest single-day rise in coronavirus cases

A coronavirus unit in Norfolk. Picture: Chris Bishop

Five new cases of coronavirus in east of England as UK total reaches 373

A coronavirus unit installed at hospitals across the region. Picture: Chris Bishop

West Norfolk coronavirus: GP cancels appointments while nearby town is deserted

Watlington Medical Centre, which has stopped booking appointments as it prepares for coronavirus Picture: Google

Trouble for Chapelfield as Intu warns it could collapse

Chapelfields owner, Intu, has warned it could collapse. Pic: Archant

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Loganair reduces flights from Norwich Airport due to coronavirus

Loganair announced today it would be scrapping 10% of its planned flights in April and May. Pic; Archant

Coronavirus: UEA students go into self-isolation

UEA campus in Norwich. Picture: Denise Bradley

Coronavirus: Norwich gig off after band member shows symptoms

Palace were due to play at The Adrian Flux Waterfront on Friday. Picture: Supplied by Maze Media

It’s ON! King’s Lynn Town fixtures get the go-ahead

The Walks - home of the Linnets Picture: Chris Lakey

Coronavirus: Largest single-day rise in cases, but still none in Norfolk

A picture taken from a coronavirus pod in the Norfolk region. Picture: Chris Bishop
Drive 24