Coronavirus: Norfolk MP ordered to self-isolate
PUBLISHED: 18:43 13 March 2020 | UPDATED: 18:58 13 March 2020
Archant
A Norfolk MP has been told to self-isolate after sitting near a colleague who tested positive for coronavirus.
Chloe Smith, MP for Norwich North, was told by Public Health England to self-isolate after sitting in Parliament near health minister Nadine Dorries, who announced she was diagnosed with the virus on Wednesday.
In a post on Twitter, Ms Smith said she felt well and had no symptoms but was following government advice.
The post said: 'I know that covid-19 is worrying for many people. I feel that myself, professionally and personally.
'My colleague Nadine Dorries MP was confirmed as having the virus. Having sat near her in Parliament, I was contacted by Public Health England and asked to self-isolate.
'I feel well and have no symptoms myself, but of course I followed this advice as soon as I was contacted, and am working from home for the correct period of days.
'I want to reassure my constituents that the simple, sensible thing to do is to follow public health advice at [NHS website].'