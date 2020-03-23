Norfolk coronavirus cases rise to 35

Norfolk has confirmed another case of coronavirus. Picture: Ben Birchall/PA Wire

Norfolk has confirmed another positive coronavirus case.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

It comes after the county announced ten new cases yesterday - the highest jump in one day - with the number of people testing positive surging from 24 to 34.

In the latest update from Public Health England, the number of confirmed cases now stands at 35, while in Suffolk the figure is 22 which has risen by four since yesterday.

Nationally, the total UK cases has reached 6,650 with 335 people now confirmed to have died after contracting the virus.

Of those who have tested positive for Covid-19 135 have recovered - the same number as yesterday.

On Friday, it was confirmed that the two men had died after being diagnosed with the virus in the Queen Elizabeth Hospital in King’s Lynn, the first fatalities in the county.

One man was aged in his 60s and the other in his 70s and both had underlying health conditions. The pair were not related or connected to one another.

Stay up to date with the latest in our Norfolk Coronavirus Update Facebook group.