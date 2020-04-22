Coronavirus: Region’s hospital staff in need of shower gel donations

Deborah McCloud, from Thetford, has been donating toiletries to NHS staff and emergency services amid the coronavirus pandemic. Picture: Courtesy of Deborah McCloud Archant

With doctors, nurses and other health workers facing up to COVID-19, frontline hospital staff are taking showers before heading home from their shifts.

Deborah McCloud, from Thetford, bought hundreds of toiletries for NHS staff and emergency services using donations from her Avon customers. Picture: Deborah McCloud Deborah McCloud, from Thetford, bought hundreds of toiletries for NHS staff and emergency services using donations from her Avon customers. Picture: Deborah McCloud

But toiletries including shower gel and shampoo are increasingly in short supply, prompting pleas for donations on social media.

Deborah McCloud, from Thetford, was among those to respond and utilised her position as an Avon representative to do her bit.

“Initially I saw a plea from a nurses at West Suffolk Hospital (WSH), who said it had been wonderful to receive things like Easter eggs, but what they were really desperate for was shower gels,” said Mrs McCloud.

“I thought ‘how can I get my customers involved?’ So I messaged them all asking for donations of £1 and soon I’d raised £325.”

Mrs McCloud placed a huge order of toiletries and has since donated them to West Suffolk and Norfolk and Norwich University Hospitals, as well as fire and ambulance stations in Thetford.

To donate, contact Mrs McCloud by calling 07842233165 or email debmcmail.yahoo.com.

