Search

Advanced search

‘Slow and heartless’ - Expat slams UK’s lockdown response after Italy isolation

PUBLISHED: 14:21 27 March 2020 | UPDATED: 14:21 27 March 2020

Great Yarmouth-born Margaret Perroud, with her husband Franco. PHOTO: Courtesy of Margaret Perroud.

Great Yarmouth-born Margaret Perroud, with her husband Franco. PHOTO: Courtesy of Margaret Perroud.

Archant

A Norfolk-born expat has slammed the UK’s “slow and heartless” response to the coronavirus crisis, after spending weeks in lockdown in Italy.

Margaret Perroud believes more lives could have been saved if the UK learned from the mistakes of other countries battling the virus.

The 73-year-old, who was born in Great Yarmouth, moved to Florence in 1966, but has been in lockdown for weeks in a bid to tackle the escalating death toll.

She said: “The situation is really bad. No one respected the lockdown at the beginning, especially young boys and girls, and now it has become a terrible thing.

“We are trying to cut down the spread by staying in. We used to go out for walks, especially people with dogs, but now we can’t do that. We are controlled now.

“The UK was not quick enough. Mr Johnson made a ridiculous speech and it seemed like he didn’t have a heart. There was no love for the people.

“We think we didn’t do enough at the beginning, but the UK did even less. There was China and Italy to learn from. You knew what was going to happen and more lives could have been saved.”

Mrs Perroud had been set to return to the UK for her brother’s birthday on March 20, but found herself unable to travel due to the restrictions.

Italy introduced strict measures to tackle the virus, which has affected more than 80,000 people, including banning solo physical activity outside in some regions, while “non-essential” businesses have been ordered to close.

Residents are expected to produce forms justifying the reason for travelling, with those breaching the lockdown facing fines or prison sentences.

Mrs Perroud said: “There is hardly anyone about outside.

“All of the shops have been closed for weeks, and schools for nearly a month,

“Now there are police officers going around to find out where you are going. We have an area that we have to keep in to go shopping, but you need to do a self-permit or you can be fined.

“We are all well and have no symptoms, but we have been in the house for two weeks now because my daughter and son don’t want us to go out.

“Italy is normally a wonderful country, especially here in beautiful Florence. It is such a dreadful thing to see people dying like this.”

Topic Tags:

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad. Coronavirus is one of the greatest challenges our community has ever faced, but if we all play our part we will defeat it. We're here to serve as your advocate and trusted source of local information.

In these testing times, your support is more important than ever. Thank you.

Most Read

‘I’ll go to jail, I don’t care’ - Restaurant owner’s anger after being fined while loading food for self-isolating people

Tim Roberts, owner of Number 29 Bar and Restaurant in Burnham Market, with the parking ticket he got for stopping outside his premises to load food for people self-isolating during the coronavirus lockdown. Picture: Supplied by Tim Roberts

Six new coronavirus cases in Norfolk as total reaches 51

Norfolk has now 51 confirmed cases. Picture: Ben Birchall/PA Wire

Coronavirus: How new police powers will affect you and your family

Police officers on patrol in Norwich. Photo: Luke Powell

Missing 41-year-old motorcyclist found after concerns for safety

Police launched an appeal to help find Mr Brown. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

‘I may camp here’ - queues for pharmacy go down street

Queues down the street for Boots in Wymondham. Picture: Melyvn Humphries

Most Read

Prince William, Kate and children George, Charlotte and Louis ride out coronavirus in Norfolk

Prince William, the, Duchess of Cambridge, Prince Louis, Prince George and Princess Charlotte who have returned to their home in Norfolk Picture: EMPICS Entertainment/PA Images

Norfolk councillor dragged out of pool by Tenerife police after defying coronavirus restrictions

Joanne Rust, who stood as Labour candidate for North West Norfolk at the December general election, defied coronavirus quarantine rules by swimming in a Tenerife pool. Picture: Archant

Coronavirus patient in 50s dies at Norwich hospital

One person has tested positive for coronavirus at the Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital. Picture: NNUH

Family’s tribute to ‘beautiful, funny, talented, and a little bit crazy’ daughter and sister

Family pay tribute to

9 TV stars who live in Norfolk

TV presenter Jake Humphrey, Loose Women panelist Janet-Street Porter and star of Normal for Norfolk Desmond MacCarthy. Picture: Antony Kelly/PA

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Coronavirus: How new police powers will affect you and your family

Police officers on patrol in Norwich. Photo: Luke Powell

Boris Johnson tests positive for coronavirus

Boris Johnson has tested positive for coronavirus and is self-isolating in Downing Street

Missing 41-year-old motorcyclist found after concerns for safety

Police launched an appeal to help find Mr Brown. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Mark Armstrong: Why running is always there when we need it

Mark Armstrong on a training run. Picture: Alison Armstrong

‘Slow and heartless’ - Expat slams UK’s lockdown response after Italy isolation

Great Yarmouth-born Margaret Perroud, with her husband Franco. PHOTO: Courtesy of Margaret Perroud.
Drive 24