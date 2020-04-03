Search

Advanced search

Updated

Coronavirus deaths in Norfolk rise to 38 as UK sees total increase by 684

PUBLISHED: 15:10 03 April 2020 | UPDATED: 15:56 03 April 2020

Doctors have hit out at a lack of coronavirus testing and personal protective equipment (PPE). Photo: Peter Steffen/dpa via AP

Doctors have hit out at a lack of coronavirus testing and personal protective equipment (PPE). Photo: Peter Steffen/dpa via AP

A further three patients being treated for coronavirus at a Norfolk hospital have died.

As of Friday, the number of people who have died at the James Paget University Hospital in Gorleston rose to nine, following the confirmation three patients, two men and a woman, had died after testing positive.

In a statement the hospital said: “The patients who died were a man in his 90s, a woman in her 80s and a man in his 70s. All three patients had underlying health conditions. Their families have been informed and our thoughts and condolences are with them at this difficult and distressing time.”

Figures have also been updated to show a further four people have died at the Norfolk at Norwich University Hospital.

Thirty-eight people in Norfolk have died after testing positive for the virus, with 17 cases at the NNUH, 12 at the Queen Elizabeth Hospital in King’s Lynn and nine at the JPUH.

Public Health England announced a further 18 positive cases in Norfolk, taking the county’s total to 225.

It comes as the number of people who have died from coronavirus in the UK surpassed 3,600.

Read more: Six more coronavirus deaths in Norfolk as UK reaches new record for testing

The Department of Health announced the number of deaths in the UK has increased by 684 to 3,605, the highest day on day increase.

In a statement, NHS England said: “Patients were aged between 24 and 100 years old. Thirty-four of the 604 patients (aged between 27 and 92 years old) had no known underlying health condition.”

To date 173,784 people have been tested, with 38,168 positive.

Following today’s figures, the UK is now more than 1,000 deaths worse off than Italy at the same stage and the gap continues to increase.

The government also reached 11,764 tests, a record high.

Read more: Six more coronavirus deaths in Norfolk as UK reaches new record for testing

On Thursday, health secretary Matt Hancock announced the government’s aim to reach 100,000 tests a day by the end of April, and launched a new five step testing approach.

Mr Hancock said: “Of course increasing the amount of tests is mission critical, and I have just announced that we’re going to accelerate that, but we have hit the target that we set at the start which was 10,000 tests a day by the end of March.”

Read more: Money is no object’ in coronavirus fight says health secretary

Topic Tags:

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad. Coronavirus is one of the greatest challenges our community has ever faced, but if we all play our part we will defeat it. We're here to serve as your advocate and trusted source of local information.

In these testing times, your support is more important than ever. Thank you.

Most Read

Generous landlady surprises tenant with rent holiday in support of working generation

Sally Jacob and her tenant Charlotte Howes, right Pictures: Submitted

See inside this ‘upside down’ coastal home with stunning views for sale for £1.5m

This substantial five-bedroom family home at Wodehouse Road in Old Hunstanton is on the market for £1.5m. Picture: Brown & Co

Six more coronavirus deaths in Norfolk as UK reaches new record for testing

Further coronavirus deaths have been announced at the Queen Elizabeth, James Paget and Norfolk and Norwich hospitals. Picture: Archant

Full-time residential use of Norfolk caravan and chalet park approved

Alder Country Park in North Walsham. Picture: Google Maps

Norwich teenager stranded in Fiji with expired visa during coronavirus

Emily Rash said she was in Fiji with an expired visa, and was unsure of her next steps. Picture: Emily Rash

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

Supermodel Claudia Schiffer wins first round in council battle over neighbour’s home

Claudia Schiffer and husband Matthew Vaughn. Pic: Myung Jung Kim/PA/Archant library

Major incident on waterfront

Police, firefighters, ambulances and coastguard seal off South Quay in King's Lynn. Picture: Chris Bishop

Norfolk coronavirus deaths rise to 11

Two more patients who had tested positive for coronavirus have died at the Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital. Picture: Nick Butcher

Q&A: How you will be paid by government and where to find other financial support

Chancellor Rishi Sunak speaking at a media briefing in Downing Street, London, where he announced a £330bn package to help businesses during the coronavirus crisis. Picture: Matt Dunham/PA Wire

Value retailer selling essential items closes all stores ‘with heavy heart’

QD store in Lowestoft Picture: QD GROUP

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Details of almost 30 people arrested in Norfolk following lockdown

Cromer police Pc Joey Mezzetti, left, and PC Cameron Askew, check the closed play park. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Coronavirus deaths in Norfolk rise to 38 as UK sees total increase by 684

Doctors have hit out at a lack of coronavirus testing and personal protective equipment (PPE). Photo: Peter Steffen/dpa via AP

Coronavirus: Bin collections changing to maintain social distancing

Changes are being made to bin collections in King's Lynn and West Norfolk to maintain social distancing amid the coronavirus pandemic. Picture: Archant

Norfolk boss fears firms will go bust due to bank delays

Richard Pratt, who owns Crystal House in Norwich as well as an engineering firm in North Walsham. Pic: Archant library

Food and drink suppliers in Waveney who can deliver to you

A new fresh fruit and veg home delivery service for Waveney and Great Yarmouth residents is being operated by Watsons 1st Choice in Oulton Broad. Picture: Watsons 1st Choice
Drive 24