Bereaved families criticise government's response to Covid inquiry calls
- Credit: PA
Bereaved Norfolk families have hit out at an alleged remark by Boris Johnson and the government's response to calls for an urgent inquiry into the handling of the pandemic.
A group of families who have lost loved ones to Covid-19 say they are "really disappointed" after the government said it has “no capacity” at present to launch a public inquiry.
In a letter sent to thousands of affected families, Downing Street said "an inquiry now is not appropriate".
It comes amid claims that Mr Johnson said he would rather see “bodies piled high in their thousands” than order a third lockdown, an accusation which the Prime Minister has branded as "total rubbish" and which No 10 denied.
Last Friday marked the first anniversary of the passing of the father-in-law of Susan Gothard, from Hingham, near Wymondham.
In his memory she has played the bagpipes every Thursday and performed on Friday to mark the anniversary of the death of Brian Gothard, from Wymondham, who died at the age of 86.
You may also want to watch:
Responding to the PM’s alleged comment, the former headteacher said: "If he did say that it's unbelievable and deplorable.
"Everyone who has lost someone is going to be upset and angry. I cannot understand why he would make such a comment.
Most Read
- 1 Buy a petrol station for £3.25m
- 2 'Sadistic' couple jailed for campaign of abuse against children
- 3 'It's the people' - The secret to the most sought after village in Norfolk
- 4 Woman in critical condition after north Norfolk crash
- 5 Historic seafront hotels saved from closure in group buyout
- 6 Group launches crowdfunder to ban vehicles from rural lane
- 7 'I will gut you' - Man stabbed to death over £10 drugs debt, court told
- 8 Emotional goodbye to 'tough little' Norwich fan with ‘heart of gold'
- 9 Roadworker died from stab wounds, inquest hears
- 10 McDonalds franchisee considers using number plate tech to stop litterbugs
"It definitely needs to be looked into if it was said or is it some political game people are playing.”
She said she had put faith in Mr Johnson and his government in what she felt had been the most difficult period since war time - but even if such comments were made even in jest it was not funny.
"If this is true, he has to go. You cannot have someone like that running the country even if it was said in jest. It's not funny."
The Covid-19 Bereaved Families for Justice UK group has been lobbying Boris Johnson since last summer to meet them and to launch an urgent independent investigation.
They have been told that the Government is “focused entirely” on responding to the pandemic, in particular on the vaccination rollout and preparations for a third wave.
The letter, sent on April 1, says the Government’s response is at a “critical phase” and all efforts are focused on this “monumental challenge”.
It adds that the Prime Minister “has already made clear that there will be an independent inquiry at the appropriate time, which is not now”.
Norwich campaigner Jo Goodman, co-founder of the group, whose father Stuart Goodman, a well known photographer, died aged 72, said the lack of urgent inquiry was "really, really disappointing".
She added: “How long will grieving families be left without answers, without assurance that the mistakes that led to our loved ones’ deaths are not repeated?
“We are still living through the pandemic – procrastination is not only an insult to the bereaved, it also prevents the Government from protecting future lives to the best of their ability.”