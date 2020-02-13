Coronavirus: hospital boss warns people not to rush to A&E
PUBLISHED: 17:20 13 February 2020 | UPDATED: 17:41 13 February 2020
A Norfolk hospital boss is urging people not to rush to A&E if they are concerned they have Coronavirus.
Sam Higginson, chief executive of Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital, has confirmed a number of people have been tested but all had come back negative.
A pod has been put in place at the hospital's emergency department for people to go to if directed there after calling 111.
Mr Higginson said there has been a couple of occasions where people have turned up at the hospital.
He said the best course of action was to follow Public Health England (PHE), to stay indoors and avoid contact with other people if they believe they had the virus, which is now called COVID19.
Mr Higginson said: "Call 111, particularly if you have been to parts of the world with Coronavirus.
"Do not jump in the car [and go to A&E]. We have had a couple of people do that.
"It's not safe for them, the emergency department or staff."
