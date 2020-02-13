Search

Coronavirus: hospital boss warns people not to rush to A&E

PUBLISHED: 17:20 13 February 2020 | UPDATED: 17:41 13 February 2020

A security guard wears a face mask as he sweeps snow along a pedestrian shopping street during a snowfall in Beijing, Wednesday, Feb. 5, 2020. Deaths from a new virus rose to 490 in mainland China on Wednesday while new cases on a Japanese cruise ship, in Hong Kong and in other places showed the increasing spread of the outbreak and renewed attention toward containing it. (AP Photo/Mark Schiefelbein)

A security guard wears a face mask as he sweeps snow along a pedestrian shopping street during a snowfall in Beijing, Wednesday, Feb. 5, 2020. Deaths from a new virus rose to 490 in mainland China on Wednesday while new cases on a Japanese cruise ship, in Hong Kong and in other places showed the increasing spread of the outbreak and renewed attention toward containing it. (AP Photo/Mark Schiefelbein)

A Norfolk hospital boss is urging people not to rush to A&E if they are concerned they have Coronavirus.

Sam Higginson, chief executive of Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital, has confirmed a number of people have been tested but all had come back negative.

A pod has been put in place at the hospital's emergency department for people to go to if directed there after calling 111.

Mr Higginson said there has been a couple of occasions where people have turned up at the hospital.

He said the best course of action was to follow Public Health England (PHE), to stay indoors and avoid contact with other people if they believe they had the virus, which is now called COVID19.

Mr Higginson said: "Call 111, particularly if you have been to parts of the world with Coronavirus.

"Do not jump in the car [and go to A&E]. We have had a couple of people do that.

"It's not safe for them, the emergency department or staff."

