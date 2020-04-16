Search

Advanced search

Care home turns to video calling to tackle loneliness amid lockdown

PUBLISHED: 14:09 16 April 2020 | UPDATED: 14:10 16 April 2020

Staff at St George's Care Home, in Beccles, after Wellbeing Care saved the home in January. Picture: Wellbeing Care Ltd

Staff at St George's Care Home, in Beccles, after Wellbeing Care saved the home in January. Picture: Wellbeing Care Ltd

Archant

A care home have embraced video calling to overcome loneliness and isolation among residents.

Residents at St George’s Care Home, in Beccles, have been staying in touch with family and friends across the country despite the Coronavirus lockdown.

You may also want to watch:

Farooq Patel, director of Wellbeing Care Ltd, who manage the Beccles care home, said: “Video calls really have helped to bridge the face-to-face communication gap for our residents.

“All our care services are set up for Skype and WhatsApp calling to enable families to keep in touch to ensure that living in our homes doesn’t mean you’re socially isolated.

“It’s great to help connect families who couldn’t always get to see their relatives in care homes and I’m so pleased it had such a positive impact on all involved during these difficult times.”

The care home was saved from closure by Wellbeing Care in January, safeguarding residents and jobs.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting The Eastern Daily Press. Click the link in the yellow box below for details.

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad. Coronavirus is one of the greatest challenges our community has ever faced, but if we all play our part we will defeat it. We're here to serve as your advocate and trusted source of local information.

In these testing times, your support is more important than ever. Thank you.

Most Read

“Devastating” blow as Norwich charity Open announces closure

The OPEN Norwich charity is at risk of closure. Pictured, chief executive Laura Rycroft Photo: OPEN Norwich

16 complaints over noisy neighbours at Easter in one district - but most of county remains quiet

People enjoyed barbecues in the warm weather over the Easter weekend. Photo: Getty Images/iStockphoto

Hundreds of staff from fashion stores made redundant after administrators called in

Hundreds of staff have been made redundant after Oasis and Warehouse called in the administrators. Pic: Archant

Police called after sub-letting row leaves innocent man sleeping in his car

Police attended the scene at Kerrison Road, Norwich. Pic: Archant

Business paying £30,000 in insurance to include disease cover has claim rejected

Andrew Barnes is the owner of Bure Valley Railway, and specifically requested a policy to cover the SME in the event of an epidemic. Picture: MARK BULLIMORE

Most Read

‘Stay away’ warning after whale washes up on beach

A dead whale on the beach between Hunstanton and Heacham.

Four people die from suspected coronavirus at same care home

Six residents have no died from suspected coronavirus at Britten Court care home. Picture: Care UK

Temporary mortuary in former RAF base hangar as Norfolk coronavirus deaths set to rise

A hangar at the former RAF Coltishall site is to be used as a temporary mortuary amid predictions of more coronavirus deaths. Pic: Mike Page.

Brewery gives away 20,000 pints of award-winning beer

Lacons Falcon Brewery in Great Yarmouth. Picture: Lacons

“Devastating” blow as Norwich charity Open announces closure

The OPEN Norwich charity is at risk of closure. Pictured, chief executive Laura Rycroft Photo: OPEN Norwich

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Coronavirus: 15 more deaths confirmed at Norfolk hospitals

A total of 148 people who had been diagnosed with the coronavirus have died in Norfolk hospitals. Picture: Getty Images/iStockphoto/Samara Heisz

Police called after sub-letting row leaves innocent man sleeping in his car

Police attended the scene at Kerrison Road, Norwich. Pic: Archant

“It’s just so devastating” - OPEN chief speaks of heartache after charity and venue closes

OPEN Youth Trust chief executive Laura Rycroft. Picture: Jordan Hudson/OPEN Norwich

Charity supporting vulnerable families collects £390,000 funding grant

Home-Start in Suffolk has been awarded �390,000 from the National Lottery to continue and develop their service in Waveney. PHOTO: Home-Start in Suffolk

Families getting first choice school for their child climbs - but almost 600 pupils miss out

Primary school admissions for 2020 are being announced on April 16. Picture: Getty Images
Drive 24