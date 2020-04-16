Care home turns to video calling to tackle loneliness amid lockdown

A care home have embraced video calling to overcome loneliness and isolation among residents.

Residents at St George’s Care Home, in Beccles, have been staying in touch with family and friends across the country despite the Coronavirus lockdown.

Farooq Patel, director of Wellbeing Care Ltd, who manage the Beccles care home, said: “Video calls really have helped to bridge the face-to-face communication gap for our residents.

“All our care services are set up for Skype and WhatsApp calling to enable families to keep in touch to ensure that living in our homes doesn’t mean you’re socially isolated.

“It’s great to help connect families who couldn’t always get to see their relatives in care homes and I’m so pleased it had such a positive impact on all involved during these difficult times.”

The care home was saved from closure by Wellbeing Care in January, safeguarding residents and jobs.