Lockdown could be eased with ‘social bubbles’ - but what are they?

PUBLISHED: 12:14 27 May 2020 | UPDATED: 12:14 27 May 2020

The introduction of social bubbles would allow barbecues and garden parties with 10 people to take place during coronavirus lockdown. Picture: Getty Images

Archant

People could soon be allowed to meet outside in groups of 10 as the government contemplates the next stage of its coronavirus response.

The introduction of ‘social bubbles’, allowing Brits to expand their household group to include other households, is being considered ahead of the lockdown review expected on Thursday (May 28).

It could pave the way for families and friends to host small gatherings - including garden parties and barbecues - as soon as next month, with a maximum of 10 people in attendance.

Boris Johnson’s administration mentioned the possibility of introducing bubbles in its COVID-19 recovery strategy, published on May 11 when a ‘plan to rebuild’ was revealed to the nation.

And, with members of the Scientific Advisory Group for Emergencies (SAGE) highlighting the reduced risk of catching the virus outdoors, the idea was reportedly discussed at a cabinet meeting on Monday (May 25).

But what exactly are social bubbles and how would they work in practice?

With official plans not yet revealed by the government, the way in which bubbles would work in the UK is currently unclear.

A useful point of reference, however, is New Zealand, where a social bubble scheme has been in force since its own lockdown was first introduced on March 25.

Initially - and similarly to the UK - people were told to restrict bubbles to their households, although those living alone were permitted to visit another person or couple within their local community.

Four weeks later bubbles were expanded to include close relatives and friends living nearby.

Updated guidance issued by New Zealand’s government said: “People must stay within their household bubble but can expand this to reconnect with close family, or bring in caregivers, or support isolated people.

“It’s important to protect your bubble if you extend it. Keep your bubble exclusive and only include people where it will keep you and them safe and well.

“If anyone within your bubble feels unwell, they should self-isolate from everyone else within your bubble.”

New Zealand’s attempt to limit the spread of COVID-19 is widely perceived as a success story, with just 21 deaths at the time of writing compared to the UK’s 37,000.

But while use of social bubbles has drawn praise, the country’s remote location and strict travel policy are also seen as key contributing factors.

