Council gives £10,000 to help food bank during coronavirus outbreak

PUBLISHED: 11:43 23 March 2020 | UPDATED: 11:43 23 March 2020

King's Lynn Foodbank coordinator Helen Gilbert. Picture: NCF

A food bank has been given a £10,000 donation to help it feed the needy.

West Norfolk council has given the money to the King’s Lynn Food Bank to help those most in need during the coronavirus outbreak.

Helen Gilbert, project manager at the food bank, said: “We are delighted by this donation from the borough council. Supply donations have slowed due to people self-isolating and being unable to get out.

“Fortunately we currently have a good number of volunteers but only have three to four weeks of supplies, based on how much we’re currently distributing.

“We have had kind donations of money from the public to keep us going but we are over the moon with this donation.”

Elizabeth Nockolds, deputy leader of the council, said the money had come from its West Norfolk Wins lottery.

“Over £50,000 has already been raised for local charities and this £10,000 donation should help King’s Lynn Food Bank at a time when donations are decreasing and demand is increasing,” she said.

Council leader Brian Long said: “The support that has already been given by the community in west Norfolk during this challenging time has been tremendous and I hope this financial donation goes some way to making a difference.”

