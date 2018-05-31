Search

Three flagship arts venues to close in King’s Lynn and Hunstanton as coronavirus precaution

PUBLISHED: 13:48 17 March 2020 | UPDATED: 13:48 17 March 2020

King's Lynn Corn Exchange is closing because of coronavirus Picture: Ian Burt

King's Lynn Corn Exchange is closing because of coronavirus Picture: Ian Burt

Three of West Norfolk’s flagship arts and entertainment venues are closing as a precaution against coronavirus.

King’s Lynn Corn Exchange and the nearby Guildhall of St George will be closed until Friday, April 3.

A spokesman for Alive Leisure, which runs the Corn Exchange, said: “We are liaising with promoters to try and rearrange as many dates as possible, with the aim of customers transferring their tickets to new dates, where available. If this isn’t possible gift vouchers or refunds will be issued.

We will continue to communicate further with customers via our website, social media and the press, and update regularly on which performances are postponed or cancelled.

“In the meantime we would ask for affected customers to please wait for us to contact you via email or post. Thank you for your cooperation and we will be in touch as soon as possible.”

The Princess Theatre at Hunstanton is also closing as a precaution Picture: Chris BishopThe Princess Theatre at Hunstanton is also closing as a precaution Picture: Chris Bishop

It came as a seaside theatre said it would also be closing for more than two months.

Brian Hallard, proprietor of the Princess Theatre at Hunstanton, said all shows and cinema screenings would be cancelled until May 31.

“The shows that were due to perform during this time are in the process of being moved to a later date when we hope you will return and enjoy a night out with us,” he said.

“More information regarding the rescheduling will be provided as it becomes available.

“As you are aware, the Princess Theatre is a small venue that relies upon its volunteers to keep it operational. We, of course, do not want to put it in jeopardy.

“Please can we ask you for your continued support to take up the offer of the new dates when they become available, rather than request a refund.”

Mr Hallard said cancelled shows would re re-sheduled with the Manfreds, due to perform on Thursday, March 19, moved to Monday, August 31.

“We would like to take this opportunity to thank you for your custom over the past eight years and look forward to seeing you when things return to normality,” he said.

