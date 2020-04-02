Search

Advanced search

Video

Man, 23, stranded in Sri Lanka after serious crash could soon return home

PUBLISHED: 06:30 03 April 2020

Joseph Beales, from Attleborough, is stranded in hospital in Sri Lanka following a motorbike accident. Picture: Caroline Beales

Joseph Beales, from Attleborough, is stranded in hospital in Sri Lanka following a motorbike accident. Picture: Caroline Beales

Archant

A civil engineer stranded in Sri Lanka following a serious motorbike accident has received positive news in his bid to return home.

Joe Beales, from Attleborough, sustained life-changing injuries when his bike was involved in a collision with a bus near Tangalle, in the south of the country, on February 29.

The 23-year-old, who had been on a three-week holiday, suffered two broken bones in his right leg, serious wounds and had to have his spleen removed.

Mr Beales remains in hospital in the capital, Colombo, and organising his prospective journey back to the UK has proved complex due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Having overstayed his 30-day limit in Sri Lanka, the insurance company dealing with his repatriation has been attempting to extend his visa and organise a long-awaited flight.

Question marks have also lingered over the availability of a bed at the Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital (NNUH), but in recent days Mr Beales and his family have been given a welcome boost.

MORE: The family riding out coronavirus lockdown on a Greek olive grove

Mr Beales’ mother, Caroline, said: “Thankfully the visa issue has been sorted and now the NNUH has said that, when Joe does get back to England, he can go there to be assessed to see whether he needs to be admitted.

“The awkward sticking point is getting a medical escort to travel with him. There was talk that maybe Joe doesn’t need medical support, but knowing him he probably just wants to get home.

“This has got to be done properly for him to get home safely.”

Over the coming days Mr Beales’ insurance company is set to finalise details for his flight home, likely to be a commercial flight rather than a medevac air ambulance.

Once finally back on British soil, he will immediately travel to hospital for assessment.

“Everything has been made so much worse by the global situation we have at the moment,” added Mrs Beales. “The other day we were unsure of whether the NNUH was going to be able to take him.

“He’ll go to the emergency assessment unit to start with, and we’ll take it from there. If he’s considered well enough, he might be okay to go home and a nurse will visit him.

“It’s a tough time but we’re doing okay and keeping our fingers crossed.”

For the latest COVID-19 news, visit the Norfolk Coronavirus Updates Facebook page.

You can also subscribe to our daily coronavirus newsletter, providing all the latest from where you live.

Topic Tags:

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad. Coronavirus is one of the greatest challenges our community has ever faced, but if we all play our part we will defeat it. We're here to serve as your advocate and trusted source of local information.

In these testing times, your support is more important than ever. Thank you.

Most Read

Six more coronavirus deaths in Norfolk as UK reaches new record for testing

Further coronavirus deaths have been announced at the Queen Elizabeth, James Paget and Norfolk and Norwich hospitals. Picture: Archant

Full-time residential use of Norfolk caravan and chalet park approved

Alder Country Park in North Walsham. Picture: Google Maps

Boarded-up McDonald’s and empty buses: Norwich during coronavirus lockdown

Norwich city centre during Coronavirus lockdown 31st March 2020. Cattle Market Street, empty.Pictures: BRITTANY WOODMAN

A family with six children at home share self-isolation tips during coronavirus

Gareth Hunt with his partner Ellie Godbold and five of their 13 children, Rheanna, Annemarie, Daisy, Lily and Poppy. Picture: Lauren De Boise.

Lotus offers government Norfolk HQ as hospital in ‘protect and preserve’ plan

Phil Popham, Lotus CEO. Pic; Archant

Most Read

Supermodel Claudia Schiffer wins first round in council battle over neighbour’s home

Claudia Schiffer and husband Matthew Vaughn. Pic: Myung Jung Kim/PA/Archant library

Major incident on waterfront

Police, firefighters, ambulances and coastguard seal off South Quay in King's Lynn. Picture: Chris Bishop

Norfolk coronavirus deaths rise to 11

Two more patients who had tested positive for coronavirus have died at the Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital. Picture: Nick Butcher

Q&A: How you will be paid by government and where to find other financial support

Chancellor Rishi Sunak speaking at a media briefing in Downing Street, London, where he announced a £330bn package to help businesses during the coronavirus crisis. Picture: Matt Dunham/PA Wire

Value retailer selling essential items closes all stores ‘with heavy heart’

QD store in Lowestoft Picture: QD GROUP

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Norwich teenager stranded in Fiji with expired visa during coronavirus

Emily Rash said she was in Fiji with an expired visa, and was unsure of her next steps. Picture: Emily Rash

Hanley reveals why City fans left him humbled

Grant Hanley and the rest of Norwich City's squad have agreed to donate a part of their salary to help those affected by the coronavirus lockdown Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

From belting goals, a Wembley win and a picture at the darts - Bradley Johnson in his own words

Bradley Johnson is a Norwich City favourite. Picture: Matthew Usher.

Six more coronavirus deaths in Norfolk as UK reaches new record for testing

Further coronavirus deaths have been announced at the Queen Elizabeth, James Paget and Norfolk and Norwich hospitals. Picture: Archant

NOT ALONE: Mental health tips, advice and even a poem sent in support of campaign

Not Alone campaign contributors, from left, Kevin Colbourn, Lisa Redford and Simon Bailey Picture: Submitted
Drive 24