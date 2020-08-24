Search

Coronavirus cases are falling again in Norfolk after rise at start of August

PUBLISHED: 09:20 24 August 2020 | UPDATED: 10:01 24 August 2020

Postwick Park and Ride which is currently closed and being used at a Covid-19 testing station. Photo: Archant

The number of people being infected with coronavirus has fallen in most areas of Norfolk, followig a sharp rise at the start of the month.

Public Health England figures for the seven days up to Sunday, August 16 show 30 new cases in the county. That was down from 36 the previous week.

In Norwich the rate of infection fell from 4.27 infections per 100,000 people to 3.56.

Great Yarmouth, which had a spike at the start of August, has fallen back significantly from a rate of 4 to just 1 infection for every 100,000 people.

MORE: First coronavirus death in Norfolk hospital in 40 days

On August 4, its infection rate had surged to 15 per 100,000.

West Norfolk and King’s Lynn, which had the highest coronavirus numbers in the county at the height of the pandemic, now have the lowest in Norfolk.

Its infection rate was 0.66 in the week up to August 16, a small fall on the previous week.

At the pandemic’s peak in April, its infection rate was 109 per 100,000.

Breckland also fell by 0.72 to 3.57 per 100,000 people.

In South Norfolk and North Norfolk there was no change. Their rates are both 2.8 per 100,000 people. There was also no change on the previous week in Broadland with a rate of 3.82.

There have been just under 3,000 cases in total in Norfolk and 2,766 in Suffolk.

In Suffolk, infections also fell in the week up to August 16 with 23 people testing positive, down from 31 the seven days previously.

Public health leaders in both counties have continuously told people to keep taking precautions.

Stuart Keeble, Suffolk’s public health director, said: “We can continue to stop it spreading if we keep washing hands regularly, keep social distancing, wear a face covering when required and get tested if you feel unwell. Let’s keep going.”

MORE: Blood pressure drugs could help Covid-19 survival, research finds

Local restrictions remain in place in other parts of England. There were 71.7 new cases per 100,000 people in Oldham, over the same period, the highest in England.

People in Oldham in Greater Manchester, as well as Pendle and Blackburn in Lancashire were told not to socialise with anyone outside their household from midnight on Saturday.

And on Friday it was announced that Birmingham is being added to a watch list as cases are “rising quickly”, health officials said.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Eastern Daily Press.

