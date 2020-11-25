Encouraging signs as Covid infection rates plummet in parts of Norfolk

Published: 11:31 AM November 25, 2020

The region’s coronavirus infection rate is continuing to show encouraging signs, with all but two areas seeing declines, according to the latest figures.

With the exception of West Norfolk and North Norfolk, every part of Norfolk and Waveney is seeing a downward trajectory in the rate of infection, in a trend continuing the encouraging signs of the weekend.

According to the latest figures, which apply to the seven days ending November 20, rates are continuing to slow, with every part of the county remaining well below the national average of 217.6.

And despite its rate slightly increasing to 66.8 cases per 100,000 people compared with the week ending November 13, North Norfolk maintains one of the very lowest case rates in the country.

Elsewhere, Broadland has seen its infection rate come out of triple figures - to 91.8 - while Great Yarmouth has also shown a strong recovery: its latest rate is 104.7, compared with 216.4 for the week ending November 13.

South Norfolk remains the part of the county with the highest rate of infection, at 152.6 cases per 100,000, while the rate in West Norfolk has slightly risen to 142.

In Norwich, the rate continues to slow, with 130.2 infections per 100,000 people.

On November 20, 102 new cases of Covid-19 were recorded across the county, with only one day in the past fortnight reporting fewer cases - November 15, which saw 99 new cases confirmed.

The latest figures come as the government and public health bosses continue to consider how to allocate tiers under the post-lockdown restrictions.

North North, East Suffolk, West Suffolk and Mid Suffolk are all currently in the 10 local authority areas with the lowest rates of infection nationwide.

The rates of infection in each area are as follows, with the equivalent figures for the week ending November 13 in brackets.

Breckland: 80.7 (137.2) Broadland: 91.8 (151.4)

East Suffolk: 68.5 (87.8)

Great Yarmouth: 104.7 (216.4)

King’s Lynn and west Norfolk: 142 (118.9)

Mid Suffolk: 56.8 (65.5)

North Norfolk: 66.9 (56.3)

Norwich: 130.2 (142.3)

South Norfolk: 152.6 (222.2).