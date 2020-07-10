Coronavirus infection rate falls again in Norfolk

The coronavirus infection rate in Norfolk fell last week. Pictured is Norwich Market with new guidelines in place. Photo: BRITTANY WOODMAN Archant

Fewer than one in 100,000 people in Norfolk tested positive for coronavirus last week, latest figures reveal.

Data from Public Health England shows the rate of coronavirus infection in the county in the week up to Sunday July 5 was 0.9 cases per 100,000 people. The week before it was 1.6 - a fall of 40pc.

Those figures include everyone tested in hospitals, care homes, at home or at drive-through testing.

In Suffolk the infection rate rose to 1.7 positive tests per 100,000 people – up from 0.9.

However numbers in both counties are amongst the lowest in the country.

There were 12 new coronavirus cases in Norfolk from Friday July 3 to July 10 - the week after pubs and restaurants reopened, according to Public Health England bringing the total to 2,854 positive cases.

Norfolk’s Director of Public Health Dr Louise Smith said: “We are making preparations as part of Norfolk’s Local Outbreak Control Plan to follow up on any individuals if the National Contact Tracing Service requires a localised response.

“I would encourage anyone who has tested positive and been contacted by the service to provide any requested information. Information will be treated confidentially and is vital in reducing the spread of Covid-19 in Norfolk, this is the best way to protect ourselves, protect others, and protect Norfolk.”

