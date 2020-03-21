Search

Advanced search

Wrestlers to put on show to help those grappling with hard times through coronavirus

PUBLISHED: 10:22 21 March 2020 | UPDATED: 10:23 21 March 2020

The Knight family face the media at the press launch for the Hollywood film about them and wrestling called Fighting with my Family. Ricky Knight, second left, with Julia (Saraya Knight in the ring), and sons Roy, left, and Zak (Hooligans tag team). Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

The Knight family face the media at the press launch for the Hollywood film about them and wrestling called Fighting with my Family. Ricky Knight, second left, with Julia (Saraya Knight in the ring), and sons Roy, left, and Zak (Hooligans tag team). Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Copyright: Archant 2019

A family of wrestlers is hosting an innovative fundraising show to help support fellow fighters who will be grappling with hard times in the wake of the coronavirus outbreak.

The World Association of Wrestling, the home of the Knight family, will take to the ring this evening in a fundraising bid to support its many roster members through this hard time.

However, with social distancing measures in place, the show will not be in front of a live audience as the grapplers are used to. Instead it will be broadcast live on the group’s YouTube channel.

Filmed in advanced but never seen before, the show will feature eight matches including title matches, male and female performers and even a blind wrestler showing off his skills.

And the family has set up a Go Fund Me page to gather donations for members of the roster who rely on wrestling as their sole source of income.

Zak Bevis - or Zak Knight as he is known in the ring - said: “Following the government’s advice we have had to close all of our buildings - our shop and our training centres. We’ve also had to cancel 36 shows.

“I have about 100 wrestlers in all and for around half of them this is their only source of income. Some have part time jobs and do it as a hobby but for others it is their livelihood.”

You may also want to watch:

MORE: Norwich trainers show you how to keep fit during coronavirus



As it stands the fundraising page has received £450 in donations and will continue to take offerings after the show.

Mr Bevis added: “The idea behind the show was to try and get a bit of support for our wrestlers, but also to do what we do best and entertain people.

“You can not really prepare for something like this to happen and just a few months ago we would not really have believed something like this would happen. Obviously our main concern is the health and safety of everybody and we want to be able to help our wrestlers through these hard times as much as we can.

“We have put together a really good show including my brother Roy wrestling James Chilvers - the blind wrestler made famous in Fighting With My Family. That one is a great match.”

The show will be broadcast for free on WAW’s YouTube channel from 7pm tonight.

MORE: Dinosaur park closes in response to coronavirus outbreak

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Norfolk rises to 17

A dummy COVID-19 swab is handled inside a sealed sterile tube during a demonstration by lab technicians who are carrying out diagnostic tests for coronavirus. Picture: Ben Birchall/PA Wire

Coronavirus patient leaves Norwich hospital before positive test result

The patient left the Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital on Thursday before his positive test results for coronavirus came back. Photo: NNUH

Teen US airman glassed in Prince of Wales Road bar

Bar & Beyond, Prince of Wales Road, Norwich. Picture: ANTONY KELLY

Coronavirus: Two confirmed to have died at Norfolk hospital

The Queen Elizabeth Hospital in King's Lynn where two patients have died Picture: QEH

‘Have a thought for others’ - Supermarket manager issues advice to shoppers

A Tesco superstore in Caister. Picture: Google Maps.

Most Read

Two schools close after parent contracts coronavirus

Schools in Norfolk remain open but are taking extra coronavirus precautions. Picture: Getty

Queues outside supermarkets before 6am after chains take action

Shoppers at Sainsbury's on Pound Lane, Thorpe St. Andrew_19/03/2020. Picture: Lauren De Boise

Caroline Flack’s family reveal poignant details of her funeral service

The order of service for Caroline Flack's funeral. Picture: Courtesy of Caroline Flack's family.

Coronavirus closes Norfolk schools, including entire secondary school

Open Academy in Norwich. Pic; David Freezer.

Police grateful for ‘random act of kindness’ by stranger in Thorpe

Message of thanks left for police in Thorpe St Andrew. PIC: NSRAPT Twitter.

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Norfolk rises to 17

A dummy COVID-19 swab is handled inside a sealed sterile tube during a demonstration by lab technicians who are carrying out diagnostic tests for coronavirus. Picture: Ben Birchall/PA Wire

Teen US airman glassed in Prince of Wales Road bar

Bar & Beyond, Prince of Wales Road, Norwich. Picture: ANTONY KELLY

Norwich City loan export tests positive for coronavirus

Sean Raggett has tested positive for coronavirus Picture: James Wilson/Focus Images Ltd

Man who sprayed ex-partner with garden hose is jailed

A man has been jailed for assault after spraying his former partner with a garden hose. Picture PA.

WATCH: The moment thieves steal £15,000 worth of goods from family-run business

CCTV footage shows thieves breaking into Anglian Internet in Rackheath. Picture: Anglian Internet
Drive 24