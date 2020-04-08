Search

Advanced search

Urgent plea for businesses to help with production of PPE to aid coroanvirus fight

PUBLISHED: 12:44 08 April 2020 | UPDATED: 12:44 08 April 2020

Cleaner Leanne Manning in protective clothing at the Queen Elizabeth Hospital in King's Lynn Picture: QEH

Cleaner Leanne Manning in protective clothing at the Queen Elizabeth Hospital in King's Lynn Picture: QEH

Archant

The team leading the county’s coronavirus response has urged businesses to help it secure supplies of protective equipment for frontline workers.

Chris Starkie, chief executive of New Anglia Local Enterprise Partnership. Photo: Angela Sharpe PhotographyChris Starkie, chief executive of New Anglia Local Enterprise Partnership. Photo: Angela Sharpe Photography

The Norfolk Resilience Forum has launched the appeal for personal protective equipment (PPE) for workers in vital services, either through spare stock or the creation of new lines.

A bulk delivery of PPE has been received from the government, but the forum, made up of councils, MPs and organisations across Norfolk, hopes to ensure enough of the right PPE for a “sustained period”.

They said masks, disposable gloves, aprons, eye goggles, overshoes and hand sanitising gel would be welcome for frontline staff who are caring for the county’s most vulnerable people.

A paramedic wearing personal protective equipment (PPE)outside St Thomas' Hospital in Westminster, London, as the UK continues in lockdown to help curb the spread of the coronavirus.A paramedic wearing personal protective equipment (PPE)outside St Thomas' Hospital in Westminster, London, as the UK continues in lockdown to help curb the spread of the coronavirus.

MORE: Air ambulance in appeal to fund PPE for live-saving crews



Trevor Holden, head of the tactical coordination group which is overseeing the delivery of the multi-agency response across Norfolk, said: “The government has supplied a significant amount of PPE in recent days. While we welcome this, we must also take local action to ensure we continue to have stocks to cover the wide range of front line staff that require it to keep our essential services running in these unprecedented times.

You may also want to watch:

“PPE comes in a variety of types, for different uses, so we would ask that any business that has PPE that it would like to offer to contact New Anglia LEP on the details below.”

A number of firms have already come forward with PPE, or with the offer of using their facilities and staff to produce more.

Staff and pupils at Hethersett Academy have been producing protective equipment including visors and boilable bags for NHS staff. Picture: Inspiration TrustStaff and pupils at Hethersett Academy have been producing protective equipment including visors and boilable bags for NHS staff. Picture: Inspiration Trust

MORE: Paramedics sent to suspected coronavirus patients without being told, union claims



Technicians at the University of East Anglia have been making up to 170 litres of hand sanitiser a day, and Norwich-based gin distillery Bullards is also producing sanitising gel.

Loddon engineering company Panel Graphic has recently started using its production line, which usually produces display enhancement windows, to make face visors for front line workers, while schools and other businesses have rallied to support workers.

Chris Starkie, chief executive of New Anglia Local Enterprise Partnership, said it had been great to see the business community pull together, and said the partnership’s Growth Hub was offering free business support, including information about the new government grants and schemes and advice on how to produce PPE.

If your business can help, please complete the simple contact form at https://newanglia.co.uk/data-capture-for-ppe-supply-during-covid/

For updates on coronavirus in our region, join our Facebook page here.

Topic Tags:

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad. Coronavirus is one of the greatest challenges our community has ever faced, but if we all play our part we will defeat it. We're here to serve as your advocate and trusted source of local information.

In these testing times, your support is more important than ever. Thank you.

Most Read

‘Too many breaches of health order’ say Norwich police, amid barbecues and sunbathing

Norwich police say they were called to

Market stalls which helped feed vulnerable will not be returned after outbreak

Rough sleepers being served soup in the Haymarket. Inset, the stall after being taken away. Picture: Denise Bradley/Dale Reed

‘Our takings increased by 35 times last week’ – how farm shops are coping with lockdown sales surge

Sam Steggles has expanded his farm shop at Fielding Cottage in Honingham after a huge surge in food sales during the coronavirus lockdown. Picture: Samantha Fairweather

Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital opens second emergency department

The entrance to the new emergency department created at the Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital in response to the coronavirus pandemic. Picture: NNUH

Owners of fish and chip van launch home delivery service

Laura, Cheryl (mum) and Troy Pennell (L-R) at Frier Tucks fish and chip van which will be delivering to homes due to the coronavirus lockdown Credit: Supplied by Outside Live

Most Read

Police dish out 109 lockdown warnings and 16 summons’ over weekend

Police patrol the promenade at Hunstanton beach on Sunday April 5, 2020. Picture: Joe Giddens/PA Wire

Pub reported to trading standards and police break up house party as lockdown rules ignored

Police give out fines for people not following lockdown during COVID19 pandemic. This biker was stopped in Hunstanton, Norfolk. April 2020 Picture: Andy Clifton

Largest rise in Norfolk coronavirus deaths as 12 more die

Further coronavirus deaths have been announced at the Queen Elizabeth, James Paget and Norfolk and Norwich hospitals. Picture: Archant

Owners of fish and chip van launch home delivery service

Laura, Cheryl (mum) and Troy Pennell (L-R) at Frier Tucks fish and chip van which will be delivering to homes due to the coronavirus lockdown Credit: Supplied by Outside Live

Barber tells customers ‘have some respect’ after being inundated with requests for home hair cuts

Gentleman Jacks is now closed because of coronavirus. Pic: Gentleman Jacks/Nejron Photo

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

‘Too many breaches of health order’ say Norwich police, amid barbecues and sunbathing

Norwich police say they were called to

Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital opens second emergency department

The entrance to the new emergency department created at the Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital in response to the coronavirus pandemic. Picture: NNUH

Norwich golf course named among best in the world

Royal Norwich has come runner-up in the prestigious annual Golf Inc World Development of the Year awards Picture: DAVE KIRKHAM

Famous floating bar sold – and staying at its iconic harbour home

The Albatros in Wells has been sold. Picture: Brad Damms

Busy road to be closed with diversion in place for repairs

Overnight work will be cairred out on the B1532 London Road at Pakefield, opposite to the entrance to Pakefield High School. Picture: Google Images
Drive 24