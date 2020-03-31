Search

Appeal for birthday messages for Daisy, 9, as she self-isolates away from mum

PUBLISHED: 11:00 31 March 2020 | UPDATED: 11:00 31 March 2020

Daisy Ogston, who will turn 10 on April 13. Photo: Kerry Ogston

The mother of a little girl with a rare syndrome who is self-isolating with her grandparents has appealed for messages and well-wishes ahead of her 10th birthday.

Daisy Ogston was born with Adams-Oliver Syndrome, a rare condition which caused a large skull defect requiring constant protection to reduce the risk of infection.

Daisy Ogston was born with Adams-Oliver Syndrome, a rare condition which caused a large skull defect requiring constant protection to reduce the risk of infection.

As the coronavirus outbreak began, her mother Kerry, who has epilepsy and has been recently diagnosed with heart failure, decided it was safest for Daisy, nine, to move in with her grandparents in the quieter Carlton Colville, near Lowestoft.

It means the pair, who usually live in their family home in Winchcomb Road, off Dereham Road in Norwich, with her brother Kyron and sister Izzabelle, have been separated for two weeks and do not know when they will be reunited.

With Daisy’s 10th birthday fast approaching on April 13, Miss Ogston is appealing to the kindness of strangers in the hopes Daisy will have plenty of birthday messages and videos to read and watch.

Daisy Ogston, pictured in 2013 when she was aged three, with her sister Izzabelle, then aged 9. Picture: Denise BradleyDaisy Ogston, pictured in 2013 when she was aged three, with her sister Izzabelle, then aged 9. Picture: Denise Bradley

Last year, the family threw Daisy a ninth birthday party, but none of the guests were able to attend.

You may also want to watch:

MORE: Mum’s plea to send birthday cards to chronically ill son stuck indoors



“This year I promised her everything and at this rate she’s going to get nothing,” she said. “I can’t even buy much online as many of the shops are closed and goods are not in stock.

“I’m even pleading on Facebook to see if people can get their children to sing her happy birthday or send messages to her, it would make her day. I’m not expecting people to go out or leave the house, obviously.

“I’m just at a loss. She’s already sitting there sad away from the rest of her family.”

She said Daisy, who has to wear a helmet to protect her skull, didn’t fully understand the virus and was worried about its impact, and misses both her family and her school, The Clare School in Norwich.

She said any birthday wishes, recordings, cards or gifts would be “extremely appreciated” to make it a special day, adding that she was looking forward to getting her daughter home, but did not know when that would be.

You can contact Miss Ogston on Facebook by searching Kerry Lee Ogston or calling 07462554645.

• To see the offers of kindness being made by people in Norfolk amid the pandemic, join our Facebook page here.

