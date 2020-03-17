Search

Advanced search

Greater Anglia withdraws on-board catering - and redeploy staff to become extra cleaners

PUBLISHED: 16:47 17 March 2020 | UPDATED: 16:56 17 March 2020

Greater Anglia has temporarily stopped on-board catering services Picture: Greater Anglia

Greater Anglia has temporarily stopped on-board catering services Picture: Greater Anglia

Greater Anglia

Greater Anglia has withdrawn on-board catering and redeployed catering staff to cleaning roles, in an extra effort to reassure passengers about the safety of rail travel amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The east of England’s train operator, which runs services including the Norwich to London Liverpool Street line, published its latest guidance in response to government health guidance over the Covid-19 outbreak.

Accompanying a National Rail help-sheet for frequently asked questions, a statement said: “Following the latest government update on the coronavirus (COVID-19), we would like to reassure our passengers that we are committed to playing our part in keeping them safe and well, and to getting them to their destinations on time.

“We also urge passengers to help out by keeping up to date with the latest official health advice.”

MORE: Families in self-isolation hit out at lack of coronavirus testing

It has been confirmed that, with food and drink no longer available to buy on-board, it will need to be taken on by passengers.

A Greater Anglia spokesperson said: “To help protect customers and staff, consistent with government advice to maintain social distancing, we have withdrawn on-board catering on our intercity services until further notice.

“The decision was also informed by a significant reduction in demand for on-board catering in the last few days. Our catering team has been temporarily redeployed to further increase cleaning on trains and at stations.

“We have also asked conductors to be primarily based in cabs and only carry out essential duties, such as train despatch and assisting those with additional needs or queries.

“Customers still require a valid ticket for their journey and we continue to undertake ticket checks. This is all part of our strategy to prioritise the safety and wellbeing of the customers, employees and the communities we serve.”

- Click here to read the full National Rail help-sheet.

- For updates on how coronavirus is affecting Norfolk, you can visit our Facebook page here

Related articles

Topic Tags:

Most Read

More schools hit by coronavirus closures

Hellesdon High School where Year 9 students have been told to study at home. Picture: Archant

Man hit 108mph on A47 after ‘distressed call’ from daughter

Robert Stevens was caught doing 108mph in an Audi A on the A47 at Swaffham PHOTO: SIMON FINLAY

Norfolk hospital confirms it has five cases of coronavirus

The Queen Elizabeth Hospital in King's Lynn where an isolation ward is now in operation Picture: QEH

Two schools close after parent contracts coronavirus

Schools in Norfolk remain open but are taking extra coronavirus precautions. Picture: Getty

Coronavirus: The list of vulnerable groups being urged to follow strict social distancing

Chief Medical Officer for England Chris Whitty (left) and Chief Scientific Adviser Sir Patrick Vallance stand with Prime Minister Boris Johnson during a coronavirus briefing in Downing Street. Picture: Richard Pohle/The Times /PA Wire

Most Read

Two schools close after parent contracts coronavirus

Schools in Norfolk remain open but are taking extra coronavirus precautions. Picture: Getty

Caroline Flack’s family reveal poignant details of her funeral service

The order of service for Caroline Flack's funeral. Picture: Courtesy of Caroline Flack's family.

Police grateful for ‘random act of kindness’ by stranger in Thorpe

Message of thanks left for police in Thorpe St Andrew. PIC: NSRAPT Twitter.

Woman found dead at Norwich Cathedral

The body of a woman was found at Norwich Cathedral. Picture: Daniel Moxon

Coronavirus: List of 35 countries the Foreign Office is advising people not to travel to

The Foreign Office has advised people not to travel to 35 countries. Picture: Andrew Milligan/PA Wire

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Norfolk hospital confirms it has five cases of coronavirus

The Queen Elizabeth Hospital in King's Lynn where an isolation ward is now in operation Picture: QEH

Three cases of coronavirus at James Paget Hospital

James Paget Hospital. PHOTO: DENISE BRADLEY

Norwich’s famous floating restaurant has left the city

Vagabond after being moved from her longstanding mooring in Norwich city centre. Picture: Tom Barrett / Broads Authority

Last Brasserie closes with ‘immediate effect’ due to coronavirus

The Last Bar and Brasserie has closed temporarily with 'immediate effect' due to coronavirus. Pictture: Newman Associates

Center Parcs announces month-long shut down due to coronavirus

Center Parcs Elveden Forest, which is to close for a month after the coronavirus outbreak. Photo: Jessica Marshall-Pearce
Drive 24