Greater Anglia withdraws on-board catering - and redeploy staff to become extra cleaners

Greater Anglia has withdrawn on-board catering and redeployed catering staff to cleaning roles, in an extra effort to reassure passengers about the safety of rail travel amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The east of England’s train operator, which runs services including the Norwich to London Liverpool Street line, published its latest guidance in response to government health guidance over the Covid-19 outbreak.

Accompanying a National Rail help-sheet for frequently asked questions, a statement said: “Following the latest government update on the coronavirus (COVID-19), we would like to reassure our passengers that we are committed to playing our part in keeping them safe and well, and to getting them to their destinations on time.

“We also urge passengers to help out by keeping up to date with the latest official health advice.”

It has been confirmed that, with food and drink no longer available to buy on-board, it will need to be taken on by passengers.

A Greater Anglia spokesperson said: “To help protect customers and staff, consistent with government advice to maintain social distancing, we have withdrawn on-board catering on our intercity services until further notice.

“The decision was also informed by a significant reduction in demand for on-board catering in the last few days. Our catering team has been temporarily redeployed to further increase cleaning on trains and at stations.

“We have also asked conductors to be primarily based in cabs and only carry out essential duties, such as train despatch and assisting those with additional needs or queries.

“Customers still require a valid ticket for their journey and we continue to undertake ticket checks. This is all part of our strategy to prioritise the safety and wellbeing of the customers, employees and the communities we serve.”

