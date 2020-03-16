Search

Number of confirmed coronavirus cases in the UK tops 1,500

PUBLISHED: 14:41 16 March 2020 | UPDATED: 14:56 16 March 2020

People can help fight the spread of the coronavirus by continuing to regularly wash their hands with soap and water. Picture: Getty

The number of confirmed cases of coronavirus in the UK has topped 1,500, with a 171 increase overnight.

According to the Department for Health, there had been a total of 1,543 positive coronavirus tests in the UK as of 9am on Monday, March 16.

It is an increase on 1,372 on Sunday.

Officials said 44,105 people had been tested in the UK, with 42,562 confirmed negative.

Over the weekend, the first official cases of coronavirus in Norfolk were confirmed, with three recorded at the Queen Elizabeth Hospital in King’s Lynn and one at the Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital in Norwich.

As of Sunday, there were three confirmed cases in Suffolk.

More up to date local figures are expected to be released later on Monday afternoon.

