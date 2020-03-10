Medical centre re-opens after deep clean following patient’s coronavirus concerns

The Brundall Medical Centre where open access has been suspended due to a possible Coronavirus case. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY Copyright: Archant 2020

A doctor’s surgery closed after a patient turned up saying they felt unwell with possible coronavirus symptoms.

On Monday, a sign was put up at Brundall Medical Practice, which has around 8,000 patients, apologising for the closure which was due to a patient saying they felt unwell.

The surgery was closed for a deep clean and re-opened on Tuesday morning.

There have been no confirmed cases of the virus in Norfolk.

NHS guidance asks people who believe they have symptoms of a cough, high temperature or shortness of breath or have been to an affected area to not go to a hospital or GP but call 111.

An NHS spokesman said: 'Brundall Medical Practice closed yesterday afternoon after a patient attended and said they felt unwell with possible coronavirus symptoms.

'Patients requiring urgent appointments were seen at neighbouring Blofield Surgery.

'In line with Public Health England (PHE) guidance, the practice underwent a deep-clean as a precautionary measure. There are currently no confirmed cases of coronavirus in Norfolk.

'The practice re-opened this morning. Patients should telephone the practice if they require an appointment.

'We would like to strongly reiterate that members of the public should follow national guidance and call NHS 111 if they are concerned that they might have symptoms of coronavirus. They should not visit their local GP surgery, hospital or pharmacy.

'Hand hygiene remains the single most important factor in reducing the risk of infection.'

