Search

Advanced search

Coronavirus: Buses and trains seeing fall in passenger numbers

PUBLISHED: 10:26 13 March 2020 | UPDATED: 10:26 13 March 2020

Charles Sanders, managing director of Sanders Coaches. Picture: Mark Bullimore.

Charles Sanders, managing director of Sanders Coaches. Picture: Mark Bullimore.

Archant

The managing director of a coach company has said the past month saw 20,000 fewer senior citizens use services and has warned of timetable changes as a result of the coronavirus outbreak.

Charles Sanders, managing director of Norfolk firm Sanders Coaches, has said he fears the bill of the pandemic's impact on the company will be 'enormous', with Covid-19 already having a visible impact on his business.

He said that February 2020 saw 20,000 fewer senior citizens making use of bus services than 2019 and this downward trend would likely continue in March - with vulnerable people opting not to venture out amid continuing health concerns.

Mr Sanders also said the firm was already losing business from private hiring of its coaches as large events go by the wayside and that he was making contingency plans for any eventuality.

He said: 'For the last 10 days in particular numbers have been dropping noticeably, particularly in terms of senior citizens. We have no cases in Norfolk at the moment but I think things will get a lot worse before they get better.

'We have had masses of cancellations to private hires and I expect the bill will be enormous for us - but it will be the same for everybody [in public transport]. We will also lose a great deal of our business if schools end up being closed,

'We may well have to look at restructuring our timetable and reducing the number of services we provide, particularly if our drivers themselves get ill - there are only so many spare drivers after all.'

MORE: Coronavirus: 'Many more families will lose loved ones before their time' says prime minister Boris Johnson

A spokesman for First Buses said that while it had not had a noticeable downturn in useage, the company was fully aware this might change.

Steve Wickers, managing director at First Eastern Counties, said: 'The government has made it clear that neither members of the public or transport staff are at greater risk of infection from coronavirus when using rail or bus services than in other public spaces.

'Clearly this is a developing situation and as a responsible transport operator we are monitoring developments closely. We continue to follow the advice from public health bodies, including ensuring the awareness of good hand hygiene with our employees.'

'We are continuing to undertake a high standard of cleaning each evening when buses run in after the days service'.

MORE: Coronavirus: How is the outbreak affecting city life?

A spokesman for Greater Anglia, the region's main rail provider, said that anecdotally it was experiencing a downturn in the number of people travelling - though siaid it was too soon to put any specific numbers on it.

A Greater Anglia spokesman said: 'To help tackle the spread of coronavirus, we and all other rail companies are doing more to ensure our trains and stations are clean.

The kinds of steps being taken include a greater focus on cleaning high-touch areas in trains and at stations, increasing the use of anti-viral cleaning products and ensuring toilets are well stocked with soap and water.'

Topic Tags:

Most Read

West Norfolk coronavirus: GP cancels appointments while nearby town is deserted

Watlington Medical Centre, which has stopped booking appointments as it prepares for coronavirus Picture: Google

Trouble for Chapelfield as Intu warns it could collapse

Chapelfields owner, Intu, has warned it could collapse. Pic: Archant

Couple to sell £950,000 boutique hotel to move abroad

Burlington Berties, Sheringham, is for sale. Pic: Savills/Burlington Berties

Flood alerts in place for parts of Norfolk

The Environment Agency has warned there could be flooding at Potter Heigham. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Coronavirus: How is the outbreak affecting city life?

Empty shelves and signs in shops show the impact coronavirus is already having on city life. Pictures: Archant

Most Read

First coronavirus case in Suffolk confirmed

An NHS poster warning people about coronavirus Picture: Tim Goode/PA Wire

East of England reaches 32 cases as UK sees largest single-day rise in coronavirus cases

A coronavirus unit in Norfolk. Picture: Chris Bishop

Five new cases of coronavirus in east of England as UK total reaches 373

A coronavirus unit installed at hospitals across the region. Picture: Chris Bishop

Trouble for Chapelfield as Intu warns it could collapse

Chapelfields owner, Intu, has warned it could collapse. Pic: Archant

West Norfolk coronavirus: GP cancels appointments while nearby town is deserted

Watlington Medical Centre, which has stopped booking appointments as it prepares for coronavirus Picture: Google

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Rogue builder sent back to prison

John Miller was found guilty of fraudulent trading after a trial at Norwich Crown Court last year, but he only has to pay back £1. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Couple to sell £950,000 boutique hotel to move abroad

Burlington Berties, Sheringham, is for sale. Pic: Savills/Burlington Berties

Premier League set to be suspended until early April over coronavirus spread - reports

Norwich City fans face an anxious wait as the Premier League decide on it's response to the spread of coronavirus Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

‘They took everything’ - Widow’s home burgled as husband of 60 years dies in hospital

Tony Baker, chairman of Caister Parish Council, has branded burglars who ransacked a woman's home as her husband lay dying as 'callous'. Picture: Google Maps/Tony Baker

Mark Armstrong: What a runner must try and do when their event is in doubt

Runners make their way along The Mall towards finish line during the 2018 Virgin Money London Marathon. during the 2018 Virgin Money London Marathon.
Drive 24