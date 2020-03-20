Search

Advanced search

Warning as ‘unscrupulous fraudsters’ try to exploit coronavirus outbreak

PUBLISHED: 16:49 20 March 2020 | UPDATED: 16:50 20 March 2020

Police have warned that scammers could be looking to take advantage of the coronavirus outbreak. Picture: Getty

Police have warned that scammers could be looking to take advantage of the coronavirus outbreak. Picture: Getty

Archant

Scammers and cold callers are capitalising on the coronavirus outbreak, police have warned, following a near miss in the county.

In recent days, an elderly person living in the north of the county was telephoned by somebody claiming to be from a company called Southern Electric - promising to help them with their electricity bill.

The person was told by the caller that they would visit their home and in exchange for £520 cash, £5,000 would be put onto their electricity bill “as part of helping people through the coronavirus outbreak”.

But for the person’s bank refusing to allow the victim to withdraw that amount of cash the scam may have succeeded.

Chief inspector Craig Miller, of Norfolk Constabulary, said: “It’s great that communities across Norfolk are coming together to help one another during these unprecedented times. However, we sadly know from previous experience that criminals will take advantage of any opportunity for their own means and this situation is no different.

“We would urge residents, particularly those who are vulnerable, to only deal with people they trust and that if anyone has any doubts about those who are approaching them, and are concerned, we advise that they don’t engage, and report suspicious behaviour to police.

“The majority of groups are well intentioned and will be working through charities, or through a local authority and should have proof that they are doing so.”

The warnings have been echoed by Norfolk County Council’s trading standards team, which is working alongside police to keep abreast of any potential threats and warned that some scammers had been posing as members of the British Red Cross.

Margaret Dewsbury, Norfolk County Council cabinet member for communities and partnerships, said: “It’s shameful that unscrupulous fraudsters are trying to take advantage of the pandemic to make money. Particularly when so many people are volunteering to help support and protect their friends and neighbours.

“Something we can all do is complete the quick and simple Friends Against Scams training online. This allows everyone to better understand and spot scams, and recognise when people are being scammed in our community. Visit www.friendsagainstscams.org.uk/elearning/Norfolkand make yourself scam aware.”

You may also want to watch:

MORE: Two coronavirus patients confirmed to have died in Norfolk



Alongside the warning, police have issued the following pieces of advice:

• Only accept help from people you know and trust - never deal with unexpected cold callers

• Do not give your credit card details out - give cash and ask for a receipt

• Give people doing your shopping a list within your budget

• Know that police, health workers and others will not call at your house to test for the virus and would not ask for money

• Do not transfer any money across to someone who calls you over the phone, banks will not ask for your personal security details

If you feel in immediate danger call 999 or if you know someone is vulnerable and has been a victim of fraud, please contact Norfolk Police on 101 or Action Fraud at www.actionfraud.police.ukor call 0300 123 2040.

You can report scams and suspicious telephone cold calls to Trading Standards via the Citizens Advice consumer helpline on freephone 0808 223 1133.

MORE: Coronavirus patient leaves Norwich hospital before positive test result

Most Read

Here is the list of key workers as schools set to close

Boris Johnson received flack for telling people to 'stay away' from businesses without telling them to shut explicitly. Picture: Leon Neal/PA Wire

Coronavirus patient leaves Norwich hospital before positive test result

The patient left the Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital on Thursday before his positive test results for coronavirus came back. Photo: NNUH

Coronavirus: Two confirmed to have died at Norfolk hospital

The Queen Elizabeth Hospital in King's Lynn where two patients have died Picture: QEH

Norfolk coronavirus cases increase to 11

A dummy COVID-19 swab is handled inside a sealed sterile tube during a demonstration by lab technicians who are carrying out diagnostic tests for coronavirus. Picture: Ben Birchall/PA Wire

Couple in dash to tie knot five minutes before coronavirus deadline

Jessica Whitfield and Andrew Peal were able to get married before their wedding venue was shut due to the coronavirus. Picture: Jessica Whitfield

Most Read

Two schools close after parent contracts coronavirus

Schools in Norfolk remain open but are taking extra coronavirus precautions. Picture: Getty

Queues outside supermarkets before 6am after chains take action

Shoppers at Sainsbury's on Pound Lane, Thorpe St. Andrew_19/03/2020. Picture: Lauren De Boise

Caroline Flack’s family reveal poignant details of her funeral service

The order of service for Caroline Flack's funeral. Picture: Courtesy of Caroline Flack's family.

Coronavirus closes Norfolk schools, including entire secondary school

Open Academy in Norwich. Pic; David Freezer.

Police grateful for ‘random act of kindness’ by stranger in Thorpe

Message of thanks left for police in Thorpe St Andrew. PIC: NSRAPT Twitter.

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Coronavirus: Two confirmed to have died at Norfolk hospital

The Queen Elizabeth Hospital in King's Lynn where two patients have died Picture: QEH

Coronavirus patient leaves Norwich hospital before positive test result

The patient left the Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital on Thursday before his positive test results for coronavirus came back. Photo: NNUH

Owls’ chief has a pop at Stuart Webber over Jordan Rhodes interest

Jordan Rhodes was a hit on loan at Norwich City but remained at Sheffield Wednesday last summer Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Full shelves and no queues – farm shops say now is the time to buy Norfolk food

Sam Steggles says his farm shop at Fielding Cottage remains well-stocked with local foods despite the coronavirus crisis. Picture: Polly Steggles

Second home owners return to coastal towns amid Coronavirus isolation

David Beavan on the pier in Southwold. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN
Drive 24