No new coronavirus deaths reported at Norfolk’s three main hospitals

No new coronavirus deaths have been reported at Norfolk’s three main hospitals.

The latest announcement means no patients have died after testing positive for the virus at the Queen Elizabeth Hospital in King’s Lynn since May 30 and there have been no deaths reported at the James Paget University Hospital in Gorleston for nine days.

It is the third consecutive day no new deaths have been reported at the Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital, which had previously reported no new coronavirus fatalities for six days until prior to June 9.

To date, 382 coronavirus-related deaths have been reported in Norfolk’s three main hospitals, of which 123 have been at NNUH, 145 at QEH, and 114 at JPUH.

Across the UK, the Department of Health and Social Care (DHSC) said 41,481 people had died in hospitals, care homes and the wider community after testing positive for coronavirus in the UK as of 5pm on Thursday, up by 202 from 41,279 the day before.

The Government figures do not include all deaths involving Covid-19 across the UK, which is thought to have passed 52,000.

The DHSC also said in the 24-hour period up to 9am on Friday, 193,253 tests were carried out or dispatched, with 1,541 positive results.

Overall, a total of 6,434,713 tests have been carried out and 292,950 cases have been confirmed positive.

The figure for the number of people tested has been “temporarily paused to ensure consistent reporting” across all methods of testing.