Search

Advanced search

Thousands of NHS patients to be treated at Norwich private hospital in landmark agreement

PUBLISHED: 11:50 20 April 2020 | UPDATED: 11:50 20 April 2020

The Spire Hospital Norwich at Colney. Picture: Denise Bradley

The Spire Hospital Norwich at Colney. Picture: Denise Bradley

Archant

Five hundred NHS patients have been treated at a Norwich private hospital under a landmark agreement signed to ease pressure during the pandemic.

Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital. NNUHNorfolk and Norwich University Hospital. NNUH

The Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital NHS Foundation Trust (NNUH) and Spire Healthcare’s Norwich hospital have joined forces to allow the patients to carry on treatment throughout the coronavirus pandemic.

Before the outbreak, Spire Norwich did not provide a chemotherapy service, but since the end of March has worked with staff at the NNUH, which has transferred its entire chemotherapy service to Spire. Roughly 300 people use the service each week.

Alongside cancer, Spire Norwich will care for NHS patients who need cardiological treatment and spinal surgery, and a midwifery clinic is planned to begin in the next few weeks.

MORE: Private hospital beds could be used to help NHS fight coronavirus crisis





Since the partnership began three weeks ago, Spire Norwich has seen 500 NHS patients and is carrying out 35 to 40 urgent operations per week.

Sam Higginson, chief executive at the NNUH, said: “Our mission is to care for our patients, whether they have Covid-19 or other urgent care needs which are unrelated to the pandemic. The support we have received from Spire has been tremendous and we are delighted to be working in partnership to benefit the local community at this difficult time.”

You may also want to watch:

The partnership was made possible under a national agreement, which Spire, alongside the wider independent health sector, has signed to make its staff, equipment and facilities available to the NHS to help alleviate the pressure caused by Covid-19.

Nayab Haider, hospital director at Spire Healthcare, said: “We are very proud to be supporting the NHS during the worst public health crisis seen in decades. Even though tackling the coronavirus is the number one priority, it is so important that people with other urgent health conditions continue to access the treatment they require.

“We are very pleased that we’re able to play our part in meeting this need.”

MORE: Concerns that delaying cancer surgeries could create ‘much larger problem’ in future



Linda Page, a former nurse who retired from her role as senior surgical matron at the NNUH two years ago, has agreed to return to nursing at Spire Norwich, after being approached by director of clinical services Louise Sokalsky.

Ms Page said: “When the Covid-19 outbreak began, I knew I had to return to work and lend my skills in the national effort against this disease. I was daunted at coming back to work, but everyone at Spire Norwich has gone out of their way to welcome me and others who have joined recently. I know that all the cancer patients who come here in the next few weeks will benefit from the same positive spirit that I have encountered, which will make their stay in hospital that bit easier.”

For updates on coronavirus where you are, join our Facebook page here.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting The Eastern Daily Press. Click the link in the yellow box below for details.

Topic Tags:

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad. Coronavirus is one of the greatest challenges our community has ever faced, but if we all play our part we will defeat it. We're here to serve as your advocate and trusted source of local information.

In these testing times, your support is more important than ever. Thank you.

Most Read

Senior ambulance trust manager dies after contracting coronavirus

East of England Ambulance Trust leading operations manager Barry England has died after contracting coronavirus. Photo: EEAST

Beavers return to Norfolk centuries after being hunted to extinction

A beaver is captured on a night-vision camera at Wild Ken Hill Picture: AW PR

Travel to Stansted (not Sheffield) for coronavirus tests, care staff now told

An NHS worker being tested for coronavirus at a temporary drive through testing station at Chessington World of Adventures. Picture: Aaron Chown/PA

Drink driver overturns car - and later a second driver arrested after he ‘fell out of his car’

A motorist has been arrested on suspicion of drink driving after crashing his car in Lynn Road, Wisbech, today (Sunday). No other vehicle was involved. Picture; FEN COPS

What caused trail of flashing lights spotted over Norfolk?

Elon Musk's SpaceX satellites, also known as Starlink, captured in the Norfolk skies overnight on Sunday. Picture: Harry Groom

Most Read

Senior ambulance trust manager dies after contracting coronavirus

East of England Ambulance Trust leading operations manager Barry England has died after contracting coronavirus. Photo: EEAST

Beavers return to Norfolk centuries after being hunted to extinction

A beaver is captured on a night-vision camera at Wild Ken Hill Picture: AW PR

Travel to Stansted (not Sheffield) for coronavirus tests, care staff now told

An NHS worker being tested for coronavirus at a temporary drive through testing station at Chessington World of Adventures. Picture: Aaron Chown/PA

Drink driver overturns car - and later a second driver arrested after he ‘fell out of his car’

A motorist has been arrested on suspicion of drink driving after crashing his car in Lynn Road, Wisbech, today (Sunday). No other vehicle was involved. Picture; FEN COPS

What caused trail of flashing lights spotted over Norfolk?

Elon Musk's SpaceX satellites, also known as Starlink, captured in the Norfolk skies overnight on Sunday. Picture: Harry Groom

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

What caused trail of flashing lights spotted over Norfolk?

Elon Musk's SpaceX satellites, also known as Starlink, captured in the Norfolk skies overnight on Sunday. Picture: Harry Groom

‘I just want her back’ - Mum’s plea to help find missing daughter

Chelsie Dack, from Bradwell, was last seen at 3am this morning. Photo: Chelsie Dack, supplied by Norfolk Police

Street reopens after police deal with incident in Great Yarmouth

Police have temporarily closed King Street in Great Yarmouth while they deal with an incident. Picture: Google Maps.

Travel to Stansted (not Sheffield) for coronavirus tests, care staff now told

An NHS worker being tested for coronavirus at a temporary drive through testing station at Chessington World of Adventures. Picture: Aaron Chown/PA

‘Alarmist information’ warning over ‘scam’ virus calls

A warning has been issued over scam calls from people claiming to be from The Corona Charity Fund. Picture: Getty
Drive 24