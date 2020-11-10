Search

The areas with the most and least Covid cases in the second wave so far

PUBLISHED: 15:02 10 November 2020 | UPDATED: 15:23 10 November 2020

NHS staff and keyworkers swab themselves at the Norwich Research Park. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

NHS staff and keyworkers swab themselves at the Norwich Research Park. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Four areas of Norfolk have recorded more than 100 coronavirus cases since the beginning of September, but other neighbourhoods have barely registered an infection.

Figures from Public Health England show Holt, Overstrand, Walsingham, Beeston Regis and Mundesley, all in north Norfolk, have recorded the least number of cases in the second wave with five or fewer.

However, north Norfolk is hardly a Covid-free zone.

Cromer and Fakenham have had 19 cases each, North Walsham has had 17 and Felmingham, Worstead & Happisburgh a total of 19.

Sheringham recorded six and Wells and Blakeney another six from September 1 to the start of November.

You can see the figures for where you live, which are divided into areas with populations of around 8,000 people, in our map.

The highest number of cases in the county has been clocked around the University of East Anglia (UEA), with 213.

The UEA outbreak began in early October, but cases there have now gone down thanks to widespread testing and students self isolating.

Earlham has had the second highest amount of infections in Norwich, with 75, followed by the city centre with 65.

Postwick drive-through testing centre. Picture: Mike PagePostwick drive-through testing centre. Picture: Mike Page

At the other end of the table, Thorpe Hamlet has had 15 infections and Heartsease 23.

After the UEA, Watton has recorded the most cases with 184, following an outbreak at Cranswick Country Foods.

But the numbers in the rest of Breckland are lower with 22 in Swaffham and 31 in Thetford.

In Broadland Horsford, Acle and Reedham and Drayton have the smallest number of infections, while Brundall and Cantley had the highest at 38, followed by Aylsham with 33.

In Great Yarmouth, meanwhile, two areas had more than 100 cases - Yarmouth Northgate and the town centre.

There have been repeated small clusters of outbreaks in the resort, with cases fluctuating each week.

In south Norfolk, Costessey and Queens Hills has been the biggest hotspot with 63 cases recorded.

Diss has recorded the smallest number with just seven.

Stoke Ferry and Hilgay in the west of the county have also barely registered a case since the beginning of September.

However, cases are rising around King’s Lynn and West Norfolk.

It had the highest number of new infections in the county last week with 219 - an increase of 63pc.

