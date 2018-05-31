Search

King's Lynn Justice Service cancelled over coronavirus fears

PUBLISHED: 11:32 13 March 2020 | UPDATED: 11:35 13 March 2020

The traditional procession before the justice service Picture: Matthew Usher.

A traditional church service for members of the judiciary has been cancelled because of coronavirus.

The service, due to take place at Lynn Minster on Sunday, has been cancelled Picture: Ian BurtThe service, due to take place at Lynn Minster on Sunday, has been cancelled Picture: Ian Burt

Hundreds were expected to attend the King's Lynn Justice Service at Lynn Minster on Sunday.

But the church's website says: 'The justice service planned for Sunday, March 15 at 11.30am has been cancelled due to the current situation regarding the coronavirus.'

Traditionally, justice services were held to pray that God gave his blessing and guidance to the visiting high court judges in their work.

The ancient service, hosted by the High Sheriff of Norfolk, traditionally began with a procession from the town hall on the Saturday Market Place to the nearby church, where a fanfare would be sounded when judges arrived.

