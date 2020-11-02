Search

Local test and trace beats national system - reaching almost all contacts

PUBLISHED: 12:21 02 November 2020 | UPDATED: 12:21 02 November 2020

The head of national test and trace Baroness Dido Harding during a media briefing in Downing Street, London. Photograph: PA/Downing St.

The head of national test and trace Baroness Dido Harding during a media briefing in Downing Street, London. Photograph: PA/Downing St.

PA Wire/PA Images

Local test and trace teams are vastly outperforming the national system, sparking calls to give councils more money and powers.

Postwick Covid-19 testing centre. Date: 25 Oct 2020. Picture: Mike PagePostwick Covid-19 testing centre. Date: 25 Oct 2020. Picture: Mike Page

Figures show tracing teams run by local public health teams are reaching 97pc of contacts of people who test positive for coronavirus.

In contrast the national equivalent, which has been outsourced to private companies at a cost of £12bn, has badly struggled.

Led by Baroness Dido Harding, it is currently reaching around 60pc of contacts, meaning each week tens of thousands of cases are being missed.

In Norfolk the numbers are better. It has reached 86pc of contacts of those infected in the county - one of the highest amounts in the country.

Since launching in May, 2,133 people out of 2,466 referred to it have been contacted. In Suffolk and Cambridgeshire the numbers are 79pc and 81pc.

The government’s panel of scientific advisors has said eight in 10 contacts must be reached quickly to stop the spread.

You may also want to watch:

In its latest report, Test and Trace said “almost all contacts” managed by local teams were being reached. However, the majority of cases are being handled nationally rather than locally.

In Norfolk, Suffolk and Cambridgeshire the national system is dealing with two thirds of cases.

Mid Norfolk Conservative MP George Freeman called for test and trace to be given to local councils after the outbreak at Banham Poultry in Attleborough in August.

He reiterated his call this week and said before voting on Wednesday for the new national lockdown, he wanted to see a government plan for restoring local powers.

Alex Stewart, from patient group Healthwatch Norfolk, said it was still hearing stories of people waiting a long time to get tested.

“The local system is working very well and public health have done a sterling job, but we are concerned the national system is not,” he said. “It is being run by an accountancy firm (Deloitte) who do not understand local geography.”

Prime minister Boris Johnson admitted for the first time in October that test and trace needed to improve.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Eastern Daily Press. Click the link in the orange box above for details.

