Search

Advanced search

How coronavirus restrictions are taking their toll on funeral directors

PUBLISHED: 12:07 01 April 2020 | UPDATED: 12:08 01 April 2020

Paul Allcock of Allcock Family Funeral Services. Picture: Sonya Duncan

Paul Allcock of Allcock Family Funeral Services. Picture: Sonya Duncan

A funeral director has described the heartache of having to tell grieving families to scale back ceremony plans amid the coronavirus outbreak.

As a result of government restrictions on social gatherings, funeral services are being held under extreme limitations, with just very immediate family permitted to attend.

This has made it increasingly difficult for ceremonies to be arranged and has put additional strain on families at the most stressful of times.

And it has also made life more challenging for funeral directors, who are having to explore different ways of working with families, including via video call and other forms of non-face-to-face communication.

Speaking to BBC Radio Norfolk’s Chris Goreham, Paul Allcock, of the Norwich-based Allcock Family Funeral Services, said: “It is a nightmare to be honest - these are unprecedented times for everyone but it is such a difficult time for us.

You may also want to watch:

“It must be traumatic for families and for us it is having to still get people through the process. Having to tell people their friends and distant relatives cannot come to funerals is really difficult, especially at this time.”

He added that social distancing measures had left directors having to rely a lot more on remote working, which is not how they are accustomed to carrying out business.

He added: “As a funeral director I generally find my work to be extremely rewarding - I never get up in the morning thinking ‘oh crumbs, I have to go to work’. We create meaningful connections and relationships with so many people to help them through the most difficult times of their lives.

“At the moment though it is probably the first time I can say I don’t really look forward to going to work.”

One of the measures directors have been relying on to mitigate for the limitations is using video broadcasts of ceremonies. However, he said even those were not ideal solutions as many people in isolation may be unable to make use of them, particularly less tech-savvy generations.

He said: “So many areas at the minute are just unprecedented and difficult for us to overcome.”

Topic Tags:

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad. Coronavirus is one of the greatest challenges our community has ever faced, but if we all play our part we will defeat it. We're here to serve as your advocate and trusted source of local information.

In these testing times, your support is more important than ever. Thank you.

Most Read

Supermodel Claudia Schiffer wins first round in council battle over neighbour’s home

Claudia Schiffer and husband Matthew Vaughn. Pic: Myung Jung Kim/PA/Archant library

‘Everyone is growing stuff’: Garden centre bosses see bumper crop of DIY gardeners

Ben Youngs at North Walsham Garden Centre. Pic: Archant

Norwich couple stuck on remote Philippines island due to coronavirus pandemic

Lewis Smith and Emma Howard are stuck in the Philippines resort of El Nido due to flights being cancelled Picture: Emma Howard

Eight fire crews tackle Norwich blaze

The fire tore through Eaton Vale Scout and Guide Activity Centre. Picture: Submitted

Seven more confirmed coronavirus deaths in Norfolk

Three more patients who had tested positive for coronavirus died at the Queen Elizabeth Hospital in King's Lynn. Picture: Ian Burt

Most Read

Major incident on waterfront

Police, firefighters, ambulances and coastguard are dealing with an incident in King's Lynn. Picture: Chris Bishop

Norfolk coronavirus deaths rise to 11

Two more patients who had tested positive for coronavirus have died at the Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital. Picture: Nick Butcher

Q&A: How you will be paid by government and where to find other financial support

Chancellor Rishi Sunak speaking at a media briefing in Downing Street, London, where he announced a £330bn package to help businesses during the coronavirus crisis. Picture: Matt Dunham/PA Wire

Value retailer selling essential items closes all stores ‘with heavy heart’

QD store in Lowestoft Picture: QD GROUP

Teenager taken to hospital following serious collision

Teenager taken to hospital following serious collision. Picture: Chris Bishop

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Poundland closes 100 branches – including in Norfolk

Poundland in the Vancouver Quarter, King's Lynn, is closing due to coronavirus. Pic: Archant

‘Lockdown could last into June’ - Coronavirus expert answers our key questions

Prof Paul Hunter of the UEA's Norwich medical school has answered questions about coronavirus. Photo: Bill Smith

Can I take my dog on two walks a day? Coronavirus pet questions answered

Many owners have been left wondering how they can walk their dog properly during the coronavirus lockdown Credit: Getty Images/iStockphoto

Coronavirus blamed for permanent closure of Norfolk’s only Taco Bell restaurant

The opening of the new Taco Bell in Regent Road, Great Yarmouth.

Supermodel Claudia Schiffer wins first round in council battle over neighbour’s home

Claudia Schiffer and husband Matthew Vaughn. Pic: Myung Jung Kim/PA/Archant library
Drive 24