Video

Hundreds donate laundry bags for contaminated hospital uniform

Hundreds of drawstring bags have been donated for Norfolk hospital workers to use during the coronavirus pandemic. Pictured are 65 bags received in Hingham. Picture: Jo Downes Archant

Hundreds have donated drawstring bags in which Norfolk’s hospital workers can wash their potentially contaminated uniforms during the COVID-19 crisis.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Communities across the county have answered the call to provide the bags, which can be tied and put straight into washing machines to be washed at 60 degrees.

Their availability prevents staff members from having to handle worn uniform once it has been removed at hospital.

MORE: Meet the lifeboatman hero of the airwaves who is keeping the wards virus-free

Jo Downes, who works as a PA in the radiology department at Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital, said 65 bags had been donated in her hometown of Hingham within just a few days of the initial plea.

“One of my colleagues posted on social media and things have snowballed from there,” said Mrs Downes.

“There is evidence that the virus will stick to your uniform, so people are having to shower and go home in their regular clothes. Uniform can go straight in the bags and that helps stop the virus from spreading.”

For the latest COVID-19 news, visit the Norfolk Coronavirus Updates Facebook page.

Click here to find out more about the EDP’s Here to Help campaign.

You can also subscribe to our daily coronavirus newsletter, providing all the latest from where you live.