Villagers set up coronavirus support network

PUBLISHED: 14:59 23 March 2020 | UPDATED: 14:59 23 March 2020

Villagers at Holme have set up an information Network Picture: Matthew Usher

Villagers on the coast have launched an information network to help each other out during the coronavirus pandemic.

The Village Information Network at Holme, near Hunstanton, has more than 160 subscribers.

Administrator Tony Foster said: “There’s a lot of chatting going on in the village, there’s excellent community spirit.

“We’re a really small village up here, there’s about 163 subscribers at the moment.” Mr Foster, 76, who retired to the coast 18 years ago, said 24 villagers had so far come forward to offer help with shopping, collecting prescriptions and dog walking.

The network has been called into action to collect medicines urgently from Boots in Hunstanton.

It is also being used to share the latest information and advice regarding coronavirus.

To contact the network, e-mail villagenetwork@holme-next-the-sea.co.uk.

