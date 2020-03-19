Coronavirus helpline launched in West Norfolk

Woman hands using wash hand sanitizer gel dispenser, against coronavirus. Picture: Getty Images/iStockphoto/Panuwat Dangsungnoen. Getty Images/iStockphoto/Panuwat Dangsungnoen

A dedicated helpline is being launched by a Norfolk hospital for people with questions about their treatment and care after changes to appointments and consultations in the light of the coronavirus pandemic.

Libby McManus, chief nurse at the Queen Elizabeth Hospital Picture: QEH Libby McManus, chief nurse at the Queen Elizabeth Hospital Picture: QEH

The helpline number for patients and their families with questions about their appointments, operations and general enquiries about their loved ones at the Queen Elizabeth Hospital in King’s Lynn is 01553 214545. The helpline will open today and be operational 9am-3pm Monday to Friday.

Libby McManus, chief nurse at the QEH, said: “We would like to remind patients that we are currently prioritising our cancer and clinically urgent patients. We are contacting patients if we want them to attend hospital for their planned appointment or procedure.

“If you have a routine appointment booked and you have not heard from us, please assume we will telephone you at the time at which you were due to be seen in hospital and we will carry out this consultation by phone.

“We will rearrange appointments and operations as soon as possible and apologise to patients for any inconvenience or distress this causes.”

Visiting restrictions remain in place at QEH. Exceptions include visitors to children’s wards, maternity and neonates and relatives and friends visiting patients who are approaching end of life. Ward managers have been asked to use their discretion when giving access to visitors.

Based on current evidence, coronavirus presents with flu-like symptoms including a new and continuous cough and/or a high temperature.

The hospital says to protect yourself, be scrupulous with your hand hygiene and avoid touching your eyes, nose or mouth and use and then bin tissues if you cough or sneeze. Thorough hand washing will help to reduce the spread of coronavirus.

Viitors re being asked to use the handwash basins in the main entrance and hand gel.