Covid-19 outbreak at Banham Poultry has not spread to wider community

Banham Poultry has had a coronavirus outbreak. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY Archant

Banham Poultry in Attleborough closed on August 27 after a surge in coronavirus cases.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Louise Smith, director of public health in Norfolk. Picture: Ella Wilkinson Louise Smith, director of public health in Norfolk. Picture: Ella Wilkinson

All 800 employees at the factory were tested, with some 127 testing positive. The outbreak is the largest seen so far in Norfolk.

The business reopened today, after the company said it had worked “tirelessly” to boost safety measures.

They included dry disinfectant portals, a one way system around the site and sanitiser sprays on door handles.

Dr Louise Smith, Norfolk’s director of public health, said: We believe that the control measures taken in response to the Banham outbreak are effective. We are monitoring the level of cases daily and do not have evidence at this stage of wider spread into the community.

“We have now launched our own local tracing system to further support the work nationally to trace contacts of those infected. Containing an outbreak does not solely rely on testing – we need the support of the setting and we need people to isolate and to follow infection control measures.”