WATCH: Chalk obstacle course keeps families entertained during lockdown

PUBLISHED: 12:05 06 May 2020 | UPDATED: 14:37 06 May 2020

An obstacle course made using chalk on Tudor Rose Way, Harleston, has been keeping families entertained during coronavirus lockdown. Picture: Simon Bobby

An obstacle course made using chalk on Tudor Rose Way, Harleston, has been keeping families entertained during coronavirus lockdown. Picture: Simon Bobby

An obstacle course created using chalk is keeping families entertained during their daily exercise.

An obstacle course made using chalk on Tudor Rose Way, Harleston, has been keeping families entertained during coronavirus lockdown. Picture: Simon BobbyAn obstacle course made using chalk on Tudor Rose Way, Harleston, has been keeping families entertained during coronavirus lockdown. Picture: Simon Bobby

Harleston father Simon Bobby has created a fun assault course to keep his four-year-old son, Henry, occupied as lockdown continues.

The course, which features various cartoon characters, has been drawn on the pavement outside their home on Tudor Rose Way, and has caught the eye of dozens of families in recent weeks.

Simon Bobby has created a chalk obstacle course on Tudor Rose Way, Harleston. Pictured is Simon with Anita Vigrass and their sons Henry (right) and Hector. Picture: Simon BobbySimon Bobby has created a chalk obstacle course on Tudor Rose Way, Harleston. Pictured is Simon with Anita Vigrass and their sons Henry (right) and Hector. Picture: Simon Bobby

Mr Bobby, a keen art student at school, said: “During lockdown myself and Henry have been going outside and it started off with me just drawing pictures that he is interested in.

Harleston father Simon Bobby has adapted his chalk obstacle course for VE Day. Picture: Simon BobbyHarleston father Simon Bobby has adapted his chalk obstacle course for VE Day. Picture: Simon Bobby

“Then it progressed and we started making it more educational with letters and counting, and it just grew from there.

“We’ve had a really good response and people are going out of their way to come and see the course. It has been really rewarding.”

Simon Bobby initially created the chalk obstacle course on Tudor Rose Way, Harleston, to keep his four-year-old son, Henry, occupied during coronavirus lockdown. Picture: Simon BobbySimon Bobby initially created the chalk obstacle course on Tudor Rose Way, Harleston, to keep his four-year-old son, Henry, occupied during coronavirus lockdown. Picture: Simon Bobby

Harleston father Simon Bobby has adapted his chalk obstacle course for VE Day. Picture: Simon BobbyHarleston father Simon Bobby has adapted his chalk obstacle course for VE Day. Picture: Simon Bobby

Simon Bobby initially created the chalk obstacle course on Tudor Rose Way, Harleston, to keep his four-year-old son, Henry, occupied during coronavirus lockdown. Picture: Simon BobbySimon Bobby initially created the chalk obstacle course on Tudor Rose Way, Harleston, to keep his four-year-old son, Henry, occupied during coronavirus lockdown. Picture: Simon Bobby

Harleston father Simon Bobby has adapted his chalk obstacle course for VE Day. Picture: Simon BobbyHarleston father Simon Bobby has adapted his chalk obstacle course for VE Day. Picture: Simon Bobby

Harleston father Simon Bobby has adapted his chalk obstacle course for VE Day. Picture: Simon BobbyHarleston father Simon Bobby has adapted his chalk obstacle course for VE Day. Picture: Simon Bobby

Topic Tags:

