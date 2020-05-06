Video

WATCH: Chalk obstacle course keeps families entertained during lockdown

An obstacle course made using chalk on Tudor Rose Way, Harleston, has been keeping families entertained during coronavirus lockdown. Picture: Simon Bobby Archant

An obstacle course created using chalk is keeping families entertained during their daily exercise.

Harleston father Simon Bobby has created a fun assault course to keep his four-year-old son, Henry, occupied as lockdown continues.

The course, which features various cartoon characters, has been drawn on the pavement outside their home on Tudor Rose Way, and has caught the eye of dozens of families in recent weeks.

Mr Bobby, a keen art student at school, said: “During lockdown myself and Henry have been going outside and it started off with me just drawing pictures that he is interested in.

“Then it progressed and we started making it more educational with letters and counting, and it just grew from there.

“We’ve had a really good response and people are going out of their way to come and see the course. It has been really rewarding.”

