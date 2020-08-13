Search

Greater Anglia recruits more cleaners to help make trains safe

PUBLISHED: 16:43 13 August 2020 | UPDATED: 16:43 13 August 2020

Greater Anglia will be employing more cleaners and has brought in specialist vacuum cleaners and fogging guns to help with deep cleaning of carriages on its network. Picture: Greater Anglia

Greater Anglia

Norfolk’s main rail firm has introduced new cleaning technology and more staff to help make its trains safer to use.

Greater Anglia says it has stepped up cleaning procedures as more people start to ride the rails once again now lockdown has been eased.

The operator is recruiting 28 more cleaning staff to be based at stations and depots across its network, including at Norwich.

They will be using backpack vacuum cleaners and fogging guns to disinfect every carriage, as well as indoor areas like waiting rooms.

Greater Anglia train presentation director Martin Moran said: “We’re working hard to make sure that all of our trains and stations are squeaky clean, so that customers feel safe travelling with us.

“We’ve researched what’s the best possible equipment for us and we’re confident that all of it will help us to keep our trains clean and disinfected.”

