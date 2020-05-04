Search

Advanced search

Second home owners ‘playing system’ can claim £10,000 coronavirus grants

PUBLISHED: 10:17 04 May 2020 | UPDATED: 17:13 04 May 2020

A poster at Holme-next-the-Sea during the coronavirus lockdown, warning second home owners and those using holiday homes to stay away Picture: Denise Bradley

A poster at Holme-next-the-Sea during the coronavirus lockdown, warning second home owners and those using holiday homes to stay away Picture: Denise Bradley

Archant

Two Norfolk councils have between them paid out more than £20m in government grants to the owners of holiday lets during the coronavirus outbreak.

Sarah Butikofer, leader of North Norfolk District Council. Picture: David BaleSarah Butikofer, leader of North Norfolk District Council. Picture: David Bale

But there are fears some of the money could have gone to second home owners who have registered their properties as businesses as a tax dodge.

MORE - Second home owners warned to stay away from village in lockdown

Sarah Butikofer, leader of North Norfolk District Council (NNDC), said it was an issue she had been concerned about for “quite some time”.

As of April 30, North Norfolk had given out 1,565 £10,000 grants totalling £15.65m to properties classed as self catering holiday units. A further 566 applications are being considered.

Neighbouring West Norfolk Council said it had had paid out 447 grants, or a total of £4.47m, to ‘self catering holiday units’ entitled to small business rate relief, which are not used for personal purposes only.

Some owners claim the coronavirus lockdown has seen bookings worth thousands cancelled.

But the grants are paid out automatically to small businesses which are eligible for rate relief.

To qualify, properties need to be available to let for 210 days of the year and actually let for just 105, meaning owners could use them as second homes for two-thirds of the remainder.

Subscribe to our daily coronavirus newsletter, with all the latest from where you live

A government consultation paper published two years ago, said there were concerns “that owners of properties that are not genuine businesses may reduce their tax liability by declaring that a property is available for let, but making little or no realistic effort to actually let it out”.

Current guidelines say people letting one property with a rateable value of less than £15,000 may be eligible for small business rate relief, meaning they would qualify for the £10,000 payments.

Mrs Butikofer said: “There are people who do this legitimately because they do let their houses out for the required number of days per year.

“But there are others that say they are doing it and don’t let their houses out for the required number of days - they’re playing the system.

“We know that there are agents out there that say if you register your home as a business and claim small business rates rather than council tax, they end up paying no council tax on that property and claiming small business rate relief.

“All you have to do is sign a document saying that’s what you’re going to do and you don’t have to provide any evidence, and the way the legislation stands at the moment we have to accept that.

“North Norfolk and a number of other councils have banded together to ask the government to close that loophole.”

Mrs Butikofer said that while some people were taking unfair advantage of the grants, others were receiving no help because they were ineligible for the scheme.

She said an example were homeowners who rented out one bedroom in their property as a kind of bed and breakfast. But because they did not have to pay business rates, they were not eligible to claim.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Eastern Daily Press. Click the link in the yellow box below for details.

Topic Tags:

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad. Coronavirus is one of the greatest challenges our community has ever faced, but if we all play our part we will defeat it. We're here to serve as your advocate and trusted source of local information.

In these testing times, your support is more important than ever. Thank you.

Most Read

Rare eagle seen over Norfolk after UK extinction 240 years ago

A rare white-tailed eagle has been seen over Norfolk Picture: Getty Images/iStockphoto/Neil_Burton

Revealed: The neighbourhoods with the highest coronavirus death rates

Some Norwich neighbourhoods have not recorded a single coronavirus death, but it is a different picture in other parts of Norfolk. Photo: Archant

End of an era as owners of pick-your-own fruit business announce closure

Oliver and Charlotte Gurney have invested in the community hub at White House Farm, which will continue. Pic: Archant Library.

Teen stabbed seven times, kicked and punched in violent attack

Fifteen-year-old Adam Wright. Photo: Adam Wright.

‘So many loved him’: Town pays respect to ‘famous wheeler-dealer’ who died age 58

Tributes have been made to a well loved ‘wheeler-dealer’ who passed away last month after a battle with pancreatic cancer. Photo: Provided

Most Read

Revealed: The neighbourhoods with the highest coronavirus death rates

Some Norwich neighbourhoods have not recorded a single coronavirus death, but it is a different picture in other parts of Norfolk. Photo: Archant

Rare eagle seen over Norfolk after UK extinction 240 years ago

A rare white-tailed eagle has been seen over Norfolk Picture: Getty Images/iStockphoto/Neil_Burton

End of an era as owners of pick-your-own fruit business announce closure

Oliver and Charlotte Gurney have invested in the community hub at White House Farm, which will continue. Pic: Archant Library.

Motorcyclist and goldfish caught doing 125mph on A47

A goldfish was found in the rucksack of a motorcyclist doing 125mph on the A47 Photo: Steve Adams

‘So many loved him’: Town pays respect to ‘famous wheeler-dealer’ who died age 58

Tributes have been made to a well loved ‘wheeler-dealer’ who passed away last month after a battle with pancreatic cancer. Photo: Provided

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Revealed: The neighbourhoods with the highest coronavirus death rates

Some Norwich neighbourhoods have not recorded a single coronavirus death, but it is a different picture in other parts of Norfolk. Photo: Archant

End of an era as owners of pick-your-own fruit business announce closure

Oliver and Charlotte Gurney have invested in the community hub at White House Farm, which will continue. Pic: Archant Library.

‘So many loved him’: Town pays respect to ‘famous wheeler-dealer’ who died age 58

Tributes have been made to a well loved ‘wheeler-dealer’ who passed away last month after a battle with pancreatic cancer. Photo: Provided

Lockdown ‘could have catastrophic effect’ on small brewers, expert warns

Father and son team John and Alan Ridealgh, founders of the Humber Doucy Brewing company at Bacton Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Relaxing lockdown? Let’s make sure we’re doing it for the right reasons

Prime minister Boris Johnson faces a tough decision. Would you be in his shoes? Picture: Pippa Fowles/Crown Copyright/10 Downing Street/PA Media
Drive 24