Latest numbers in YOUR area as coronavirus cases surge

PUBLISHED: 18:35 05 October 2020 | UPDATED: 18:35 05 October 2020

People in Great Yarmouth are being asked to heed the rules after a Covid-19 spike. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

People in Great Yarmouth are being asked to heed the rules after a Covid-19 spike. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Copyright: Archant 2020

The number of people with coronavirus in Great Yarmouth has gone up by 156pc in a week as cases increase across Norfolk and East Suffolk.

Figures from Public Health England show that Great Yarmouth had 95.6 cases per 100,000 people for the seven days up to Thursday, October 1.

The number of positive Covid-19 cases for the seven days up to Thursday, September 24 was 37.2 per 100,000 people.

The number of people who have coronavirus has also jumped across Breckland, Broadland, King’s Lynn and West Norfolk, North Norfolk and South Norfolk.

The biggest jump, other than Great Yarmouth, was in South Norfolk.

Coronavirus cases are continuing to rise in Norfolk according to the latest figures from Public Health England. Picture: PA ImagesCoronavirus cases are continuing to rise in Norfolk according to the latest figures from Public Health England. Picture: PA Images

In the seven days up to September 24 there were 9.2 cases per 100,000 people there compared to 31.2 cases per 100,000 people in the seven days up to October 1.

Cases per 100,000 people for the seven days up to October 1 were as follows:

• Breckland: 19.3 (up from 11.4 the previous week)

• Broadland: 19.1 (8.4)

• King’s Lynn and West Norfolk: 23.8 (9.2)

• North Norfolk: 9.5 cases (3.8)

• Norwich: 24.9 (19.2)

In East Suffolk, the number of coronavirus cases also rose, with 26.9 per 100,000 people compared to 6.4 the previous week.

And in England the overall figure is 97.2 per 100,000 people, which has risen up from 62.4 the previous week.

Manchester has the highest rate with 2,927 new cases recorded in the seven days to October 2 - the equivalent of 529.4 cases per 100,000 people.

This is up from 246.4 per 100,000 in the seven days to September 25.

Knowsley has the second highest rate, up from 324.1 to 498.5, with 752 new cases.

Liverpool is in third place, where the rate has also increased sharply, from 306.4 to 487.1 with 2,426 new cases.

