Search

Advanced search

Video

‘It’s not about you’ - Norfolk shoppers react to new face covering rules

PUBLISHED: 09:23 15 July 2020 | UPDATED: 09:47 15 July 2020

A pedestrian wearing a face mask in Norwich. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

A pedestrian wearing a face mask in Norwich. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Archant

Shoppers in Norfolk have been reacting to the news that, from later this month, they will have to wear a face covering when making a trip to the supermarket or the high street.

From July 24, customers will be required to wear them in all shops and supermarkets in England, the government has announced.

Many shoppers greeted the news with positivity. Zara Bullen, from Norwich, said she hoped the move would change attitudes towards wearing face coverings.

She said: “I’ve been wearing a mask whenever I’ve gone to the shop. It’s even more important now everyone is closer and not staying two metres away.

MORE: Who does and doesn’t have to wear face coverings in shops?

“Hopefully it’ll help make it more normal to wear a mask. I feel like everyone looks at you funny if you walk around wearing a mask at the moment.

“I feel like too many people dismiss masks and say they don’t work, but a lot don’t seem to realise that it’s not about you – it’s about protecting others in case you’re carrying it. I don’t think that has been talked about enough and drilled in.”

Eleanor Taylor, of Dereham, also welcomed the news as she feels too many people are being “stubborn” instead of taking safety measures.

“It doesn’t take much just to put a mask on, but some people make a big deal out of it,” she said.

However one man, who wanted to be identified only as Ryan, said he did not think many would follow the new guidelines as there are “too many rules already”.

He said: “It’s just confusing. I don’t think the masks make much of a difference otherwise they would have done it months ago.”

That confusion was also common among people on social media, many of whom were happy to see the new rule but wondered why it had taken so long for the government to implement it.

Francesca Baber said it was “great news” but said it “should have been like this from day one”, while Caroline Jarvis agreed it was a “bit late” as “we should have worn them months ago”.

MORE: ‘Sit at home or accept it’: Shop boss on face masks

Ffyona Murphy, however, described it as “ridiculous” as the UK is “pretty much out of lockdown and we have to wear masks, yet when we were in lockdown we didn’t have to”.

Meanwhile, Sarah Grant, who is deaf, described the new rule as her “worst nightmare”.

“I already have to ask staff to remove their masks when they speak to me,” she said. “I’ll be doing more shopping online.”

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Eastern Daily Press. Click the link in the orange box below for details.

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad, serving as your advocate and trusted source of local information. Our industry is facing testing times, which is why I’m asking for your support. Every single contribution will help us continue to produce award-winning local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Thank you.

Most Read

Brave dad uses baseball bat to fight off raiders armed with machetes, court hears

Manny Smith.PIC: Norfolk Constabulary

New bus company to take over long-running city centre service

One of the First Eastern Counties' Pink Line buses in action in Norwich. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Seven places you can buy locally made face masks

Masks made by Norfolk-based Spaceships and Rainbows. Inset: Laura Hanks' son Daniel wearing his mask. Pictures: Spaceships and Rainbows/LocoLous

‘People will suffer terribly’ – Thursford’s cancellation to hit tourism sector hard

A 'hoedown barn' number will be part of the Thursford Christmas Spectacular 2019. Picture: THURSFORD

Family man gives up IT career to focus on selling home-made hot sauces

Graham Heard with his hot sauce Rocketship, made at Aylsham Town Hall Pictures: BRITTANY WOODMAN

Most Read

Norwich pub targeted by ‘malicious social media attack’ after rodent spotted inside

The Copper Beech pub near Longwater in Norwich. Picture; Google Maps

Which restaurants have confirmed they will be doing cut price meals?

Wagamama will be doing half-priced meals. Photo: Archant

Three attacked by mob in park

North Wootton Park, on the outskirts of King's Lynn, where the attack took place Picture: Google

Face coverings mandatory in shops: what you need to know

People will have to wear coverings in shops when it becomes compulsory from July 24. Picture: Andrew Milligan/PA Images

Doctor struck off after ‘sexually motivated’ misconduct

A Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital doctor has been struck off for misconduct. Picture: Getty Images

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Brave dad uses baseball bat to fight off raiders armed with machetes, court hears

Manny Smith.PIC: Norfolk Constabulary

New bus company to take over long-running city centre service

One of the First Eastern Counties' Pink Line buses in action in Norwich. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Norwich City transfer rumours: City join race for Hibs striker

Rangers' Florian Kamberi - reportedly a target for Norwich City Picture: PA

‘It’s not about you’ - Norfolk shoppers react to new face covering rules

A pedestrian wearing a face mask in Norwich. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

‘Dancing might not be allowed’ - from carveries to Christmas parties, how eating out will change

Paul Jackson and Paul Williams from Oakfired at the Royal Oak. Picture: Nick Butcher