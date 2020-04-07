Cemetery, boardwalk and gardens closed to maintain social distancing

The boardwalk at Diss Mere has been closed alongside the town's cemetery and public gardens. Picture: Sonya Duncan ARCHANT EASTERN DAILY PRESS (01603) 772434

A town’s cemetery, boardwalk and gardens have been closed to maintain social distancing in keeping with coronavirus guidelines.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Diss Town Council has opted to close the town centre facilities until further notice as an additional measure to protest residents and visitors during the pandemic.

The cemetery will remain open for burials, but members of the public will no longer be able to access the site.

MORE: Police dish out 109 lockdown warnings and 16 summons’ over weekend

A spokesman for the town council said: “This decision is based on government guidance regarding the reasons people can leave their homes. Visiting a cemetery other than for a funeral is not one of them.

“It is vital the aims of the government’s measures to slow the spread of the virus are not compromised. We hope residents will be understanding of the requirement for this measure.”

MORE: Market towns empty as people adhere to lockdown

Residents and visitors have also been asked to respect existing traffic orders in Diss.

Mere Street should only be accessed by delivery vehicles and those using Kings Head Yard car park for essential shopping. Vehicles exiting Kings Head car park should only turn left.

For the latest COVID-19 news, visit the Norfolk Coronavirus Updates Facebook page.

You can also subscribe to our daily coronavirus newsletter, providing all the latest from where you live.