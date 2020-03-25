Coronavirus: Dentists shut to all except emergencies

Dentists have been told to cancel all appointments except emergency cases during the coronavirus outbreak.

The latest guidelines from the British Dental Association (BDA) has told dentists to close doors to the public following a government ordered three-week lockdown in the UK due to Covid-19.

Emergency treatments can be offered to patients who have significant toothache or pain, broken teeth and facial swelling.

The British Orthodontic Society is also advising orthodontic patients not to attend clinics.

In an emergency, patients should contact their dental practice by phone to arrange treatment or contact 111 if this is not possible.

The NHS has told dentists: “The emphasis has now shifted away from the delivery of routine care while minimising infection risk to a requirement to stop all non-urgent activity.”

Dentists accepting emergency cases have hygiene precautions in place with patients asked to wash their hands on entering and leaving.

Those with symptoms of Covid-19 should not attend emergency dental appointments.