Search

Advanced search

Coronavirus: Dentists shut to all except emergencies

PUBLISHED: 16:17 25 March 2020 | UPDATED: 16:17 25 March 2020

Dentists have been forced to close due to coronavirus. Picuter: Getty Images

Dentists have been forced to close due to coronavirus. Picuter: Getty Images

Archant

Dentists have been told to cancel all appointments except emergency cases during the coronavirus outbreak.

The latest guidelines from the British Dental Association (BDA) has told dentists to close doors to the public following a government ordered three-week lockdown in the UK due to Covid-19.

Emergency treatments can be offered to patients who have significant toothache or pain, broken teeth and facial swelling.

You may also want to watch:

The British Orthodontic Society is also advising orthodontic patients not to attend clinics.

In an emergency, patients should contact their dental practice by phone to arrange treatment or contact 111 if this is not possible.

The NHS has told dentists: “The emphasis has now shifted away from the delivery of routine care while minimising infection risk to a requirement to stop all non-urgent activity.”

Dentists accepting emergency cases have hygiene precautions in place with patients asked to wash their hands on entering and leaving.

Those with symptoms of Covid-19 should not attend emergency dental appointments.

Most Read

Coronavirus patient in 50s dies at Norwich hospital

One person has tested positive for coronavirus at the Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital. Picture: NNUH

‘Urgent talks’ over MOT following lockdown announcement

The Department of Transport is currently in discussions about MOTs for cars, motorbikes and vans during the coronavirus. Picture: PA

One of Norwich’s oldest stores makes plea to customers: ‘We need you more than ever.’

Emily Motts, who continues to run Thorns DIY along with her father and sister. She is pictured here in happier times but is vowing to keep the store open for customers throughout coronavirus. Pic: Archant

9 TV stars who live in Norfolk

TV presenter Jake Humphrey, Loose Women panelist Janet-Street Porter and star of Normal for Norfolk Desmond MacCarthy. Picture: Antony Kelly/PA

Couple sell fishery with four lakes at auction after online bidding war

Fen Lakes fishery sold at auction. Pic: submitted

Most Read

Norfolk councillor dragged out of pool by Tenerife police after defying coronavirus restrictions

Joanne Rust, who stood as Labour candidate for North West Norfolk at the December general election, defied coronavirus quarantine rules by swimming in a Tenerife pool. Picture: Archant

Family’s tribute to ‘beautiful, funny, talented, and a little bit crazy’ daughter and sister

Family pay tribute to

Coronavirus patient in 50s dies at Norwich hospital

One person has tested positive for coronavirus at the Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital. Picture: NNUH

‘I’m why you must take this seriously’ - Healthy 28-year-old tells of coronavirus horror

Ryan Van Waterschoot was put on an oxygen mask for five days while he battled coronavirus in hospital. Picture: Ryan Van Waterschoot

‘Mobbed’ seaside village closes car park and begs people not to visit

Winterton is famed for its beauty and lonely expanse of beach and dunes. But with the coronavirus outbreak putting most activities off limits it became too crowded at the weekend leading to fears about exposure to the virus Picture: Liz Coates

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Coronavirus patient in 50s dies at Norwich hospital

One person has tested positive for coronavirus at the Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital. Picture: NNUH

Licence lost after under-age drinkers are found in pub

The Tudor Rose Pub, Lowestoft. PHOTO: Nick Butcher

Two stores to stay open in Norwich’s Chapelfield

Norwich's Chapelfield centre is closed apart from two stores which remain open for the purchase of 'essential' items following government advice over coronavirus. Pic: Archant

‘Money doesn’t matter’: Popular fish and chip shop donates tonnes of food as it closes doors

Mary Janes chip shop in Cromer has donated tonnes of food to care homes. Pictures: BRITTANY WOODMAN

More than 250,000 people sign up to be NHS volunteers

More than 250,000 people have signed up to be NHS volunteers. Picture Tom Merton/Getty Images
Drive 24