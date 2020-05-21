Group delivering supplies to key workers needs donations
PUBLISHED: 10:17 21 May 2020 | UPDATED: 10:17 21 May 2020
A group delivering to supplies to key workers during the coronavirus pandemic is appealing for donations.
For the past month, Gratitude Angels has been creating hampers and dropping them off at west Norfolk workplaces such as police stations, schools, care homes, pharmacies and doctors surgeries.
The group, founded by Lisa Webster, has already received supplies from members of the public, as well as companies including Princes Foods, British Sugar, Hain Daniels and Booker Wholesale.
But now, with supplies running low, the volunteers need further donations of food and thoughtful gifts to allow more key workers to benefit.
Group member Carole Cole said: “We’re covering from Downham Market all the way up to the coast, so we are really hoping for more donations.
“We are doing this for the people who have to work to keep the community going. This is our way of saying thank you to them.”
Anyone offering a donation can call Mrs Cole on 07557377937 or message Gratitude Angels on Facebook.
