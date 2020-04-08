Coronavirus: Norfolk confirmed death toll rises to 75

Seven more deaths in Norfolk hospitals have been announced, taking the total in the county to 75. Picture: Ben Birchall/PA Wire Ben Birchall/PA Wire

Seven more people have died after being diagnosed with the coronavirus in Norfolk hospitals, it has been confirmed.

The death toll in the county now stands at 75, as of 5pm on Tuesday.

Six of the new deaths were at the Queen Elizabeth Hospital (QEH) in King’s Lynn, two each day between Friday, April 3 and Sunday, April 5.

The seventh confirmed new death was a patient at the Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital (NNUH), who died on Monday, April 6.

An NNUH spokesperson said: “We can confirm that sadly, a woman in her 70s with underlying health conditions has passed away at the Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital. She had tested positive for Covid-19.

“Our thoughts and condolences go out to the patient’s family and loved ones at this difficult time.”

There are no new confirmed deaths at the James Paget University Hospital in Gorleston.

Of the 75 known deaths linked to the coronavirus in the county, 30 of them occurred at NNUH, 24 at QEH and 21 at James Paget.

NHS England said that the total number of people who have died in English hospitals after testing positive for coronavirus is 6,483, a rise of 828 on the figure announced on Tuesday.

Those figures combined with others from Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland take the total UK increase to 936.

The patients were aged between 22 and 103-years-old. It added that 46 of the 828 had no known underlying health conditions.

