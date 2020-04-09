Coronavirus: A dozen new deaths in Norfolk hospitals

Further coronavirus deaths have been announced at the Queen Elizabeth, James Paget and Norfolk and Norwich hospitals. Picture: Archant Archant

Twelve more patients who had been diagnosed with coronavirus have died in Norfolk, with all three of the county’s hospitals reporting new deaths.

The number of people who are known to have died after contracting Covid-19 in the county now stands at 87, up from 75 on Wednesday.

It is the joint-highest number of fatalities announced in a single day so far, after a dozen other deaths were confirmed on Monday, April 6.

For the second consecutive day, the Queen Elizabeth Hospital in King’s Lynn has reported six new deaths – two of which occurred on April 6 and the four others the next day – taking the total there to 30.

The Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital said that four more patients have died after being diagnosed with the coronavirus, all on Wednesday, April 8, taking the death toll there to 34.

Meanwhile, two more deaths have been announced at the James Paget University Hospital in Gorleston, one on Tuesday, April 7 and another the next day, taking the total number of fatalities there to 23.

Nationally, NHS England announced 765 new hospital deaths today, with 140 occurring on April 8 and 568 taking place between April 1 and April 7.

The remaining 57 deaths occurred in March, including two on March 19 and one on March 16.

