Coronavirus: Seven more deaths in Norfolk hospitals

Seven more people have died in Norfolk hospitals after testing positive for the coronavirus.

The total number of people who have died in the county now stands at 117, after the death toll topped 100 on Sunday with the announcement of 11 further deaths.

The Queen Elizabeth Hospital in King’s Lynn reported eight new deaths on Sunday, but no more on Monday as the total number of confirmed fatalities at the hospital so far stands at 40.

The Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital has reported four new deaths, taking the total there to 42.

Of the four new deaths, three occurred on Saturday, April 11, while the other happened on Sunday.

Meanwhile, 35 people in total are now confirmed to have died at the James Paget University Hospital in Gorleston, after the trust said that three more people had died after being diagnosed with Covid-19.

In Suffolk, the West Suffolk Hospital in Bury St Edmunds has reported no new deaths, and has recorded 15 in total.

In terms of the whole country, The Department of Health said that, as of 9am on Monday, there have been 4,342 new confirmed cases of the virus in the UK, taking the total to 88,621.

The death toll across the whole UK now stands at 11,329 – up 717 on the day before.

NHS England has announced 667 new deaths of people who tested positive for Covid-19, bringing the total number of confirmed reported deaths in hospitals in England to 10,261.

Of the 667 new deaths announced today, 118 occurred on April 12 while 537 took place between April 1 and April 11.

The remaining 12 deaths occurred in March, with the earliest new death taking place on March 26.

NHS England releases updated figures each day showing the dates of every coronavirus-related death in hospitals in England, often including new deaths that took place several days or even weeks ago. This is because of the time it takes for deaths to be confirmed as testing positive for Covid-19, for post-mortem tests to be processed, and for data from the tests to be validated.

The figures published today by NHS England show that April 8 currently has the highest total for the most hospital deaths occurring on a single day – 737 – although this could change in future updates.

