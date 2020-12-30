News Norwich City F.C. Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Number of coronavirus deaths at Norfolk hospitals passes 600

Thomas Chapman

Published: 6:00 AM December 30, 2020   
The region's three hospitals have offered a snapshot of how coronavirus has impacted our communities

The number of coronavirus deaths at Norfolk's hospitals has passed 600 - Credit: Archant

The number of people to have died at Norfolk's hospitals after contracting Covid-19 has passed 600.

And latest figures show that around 100 more beds are being occupied by coronavirus patients than during the first wave of the pandemic. 

People have been urged not to let the virus "run riot" in communities and to keep sticking to the rules.

As of December 27, a total of 603 patients had died having been admitted to the county's hospitals. 

The data, which includes the Norfolk Community Health and Care Trust, shows a distinct rise in deaths at the Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital (NNUH) since mid-November. 

By November 13, 129 people had died at the county's largest hospital after testing positive for coronavirus, but that figure has now jumped to 209 - a 62pc rise. 

Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital. Photo: Nick Butcher

There has been distinct rise in deaths at Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital (NNUH) since mid-November - Credit: Nick Butcher

Between May 28 and November 3, just three patients died at NNUH after getting the virus. 

And, more positively, on Tuesday the NNUH said that almost 600 people there had been discharged after recovering from Covid since the start of the pandemic.

In all, 194 people had died at Queen Elizabeth Hospital (QEH) in King's Lynn and 164 at James Paget University Hospital (JPUH) in Gorleston up to December 27. 

Both have experienced similar increases in deaths during November and December, although neither as steep as NNUH. 

Latest NHS figures show there were 40 people with Covid-19 occupying beds at Queen Elizabeth Hospita

Queen Elizabeth Hospital (QEH), in King's Lynn, has had a new high of 158 patients suffering with coronavirus - Credit: Sonya Duncan

Until mid-December, QEH's overall number of deaths had been higher than that of NNUH since the pandemic's first wave.

However, the number of beds occupied by Covid-19 patients at the King's Lynn and Norwich hospitals this month makes for worrying reading. 

During the first wave, no more than 121 people were admitted to QEH suffering with coronavirus at any one time (May 3), but on December 20 there was a new high of 158.

The picture at NNUH is similar, with 109 in hospital on December 22, compared to a first wave peak of 84 in April. 

Nevertheless, JPUH's first wave peak of 79 compares to a second wave peak of 48 on November 12. 

Brandon Lewis' local hospital, the James Paget at Gorleston Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

The number of beds at James Paget University Hospital (JPUH) occupied by coronavirus patients is currently lower than during the first wave of the pandemic - Credit: Copyright: Archant 2019

The overall peak for Norfolk's hospitals during the first wave was 249 on May 3, but the figure has stayed at 250 or above since December 12.

As of December 21 there were 353 people battling Covid-19 in hospital, also a new high. 

