Three new coronavirus-related deaths confirmed at Norfolk hospitals

Three more people who tested positive for coronavirus have died in Norfolk’s three main hospitals.

The Queen Elizabeth Hospital in King’s Lynn has become the first hospital in the county to report more than 100 coronavirus-related deaths.

The deaths, of which two occurred on April 29 and another on April 30, bring the total number of coronavirus fatalities at the hospital to 101.

Caroline Shaw, CEO of the hospital, said: “I can confirm that three patients – two men and a woman aged between 75 and 90 – who had tested positive for COVID-19 have died while being cared for at our hospital. Our thoughts and condolences are with their relatives and loved ones at this difficult time.”

The James Paget University Hospital in Gorleston confirmed on Friday that one more patient in its care has died.

The death brings the total number of coronavirus fatalities at the hospital to 82.

The Norfolk and Norfolk University Hospital reported no new deaths and its total remains on 91.

The total number of people to have died in the county’s hospitals now stands at 274.

In east Suffolk and north Essex a total of 249 people have died in hospital after testing positive for coronavirus - up three on the previous day - while in west Suffolk the total stands at 40.

Nationally, a further 352 people who tested positive for coronavirus have died, bringing the total number of confirmed reported deaths in hospitals in England to 20,483.

NHS England confirmed six patients who had died had tested negative for the virus, reducing the total number of deaths by six.

Of those deaths announced on Friday, patients were aged between 30 and 103 years old.

Of those 18, aged between 43 and 98 years old, had no known underlying health condition.

NHS England releases updated figures each day showing the dates of every coronavirus-related death in hospitals in England, often including previously uncounted deaths that took place several days or even weeks ago. This is because of the time it takes for deaths to be confirmed as testing positive for Covid-19, for post-mortem examinations to be processed and for data from the tests to be validated.

The Department of Health has announced it will release the national figures in due course.