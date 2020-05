Revealed: The latest coronavirus death rate in your area

Norwich has the third-lowest death rate in the UK when coronavirus-related deaths are ranked by local authority. Picture: Brittany Woodman Archant

Norwich has the third-lowest death rate in the UK when coronavirus-related deaths are ranked by local authority, according to new figures.

Norfolk’s county town has recorded 15 deaths from COVID-19 up to Friday, May 15, meaning its death rate stands at 10.7 per 100,000 people.

The data, published by the Office for National Statistics (ONS), shows King’s Lynn and West Norfolk has the highest death rate in Norfolk and Waveney, with 77.9 per 100,000 following 118 deaths.

Norfolk's three hospitals have registered more than 350 deaths relating to coronavirus. Picture: Archant Norfolk's three hospitals have registered more than 350 deaths relating to coronavirus. Picture: Archant

East Suffolk has the next highest, with 170 deaths among its population of around 250,000, a death rate of 68.1 per 100,000 people.

Elsewhere in the region, South Norfolk has a death rate of 29.8. Great Yarmouth’s is 33.2, North Norfolk’s 37.2, Broadland’s 40.5 and Breckland’s 50.

The total number of deaths in Norfolk’s three hospitals following a coronavirus diagnosis was 360 as of May 24, while another 112 people have died in care homes since April 10 - when the Care Quality Commission was able to distinguish COVID-19’s involvement.

Across the country only Hastings and Ceredigion have lower death rates than Norwich, with 7.6 and 8.3 respectively.

Kings Lynn and West Norfolk has the highest coronavirus death rate in Norfolk and Waveney. Picture: Archant Kings Lynn and West Norfolk has the highest coronavirus death rate in Norfolk and Waveney. Picture: Archant

At the other end of the scale, Hertsmere has a death rate of 158.2 per 100,000 people, while Harrow’s 147.7 and Brent’s 138.6 are next on the list.

The figures also make grim reading for County Durham, which has a death rate of 97.3 following 516 deaths.

Overall, ONS weekly statistics released on Tuesday (May 26) show there were 42,173 deaths which involved COVID-19 in England and Wales up to May 15, which compares to the government’s daily figures of 31,944 at the same stage.

East Suffolk has the second highest coronavirsus death rate in Norfolk and Waveney. Picture: Archant East Suffolk has the second highest coronavirsus death rate in Norfolk and Waveney. Picture: Archant

But the 3,810 deaths relating to coronavirus in the past week was the lowest number in the last six weeks.

Nursing staff assist NHS staff and keyworkers at the drive through coronavirus testing facility at Norwich Research Park. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY Nursing staff assist NHS staff and keyworkers at the drive through coronavirus testing facility at Norwich Research Park. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

